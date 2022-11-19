It’s time for post-election party review

It is now more than three months since the elections were concluded. The electoral period, as always, saw an avalanche of party names and symbols emerge.

Beyond that, we saw alliances being formed between old parties and new parties taking on new identities, inviting new members, and in general, much rapid change.

Despite the limit on party changes being enforced earlier in the year, people still changed allegiance in different ways.

Now that the furore has died down, there is much to be said about the ideal function of political parties and their real-life contexts.

Membership of these parties is a good place to begin. Between 2020 and 2021, Kenyans were shocked to learn that the political party registry revealed them as members of parties whose names they did not even know.

This is not only a breach of privacy rights, but also cybercrime, showing digital record vulnerability of the highest order. Several parties took the matter up with the Registrar of Political Parties, but the matter was not substantively dealt with.

We need the data on how many registrations were found to be false, and what was done thereafter. Further, parties should be incentivised to verify their members, in conversations with the registrar.

Political party financing

A second conversation has to do with streamlining political party financing. There are funds from the government that are supposed to go to each qualifying political party as part of their operational costs, including payment of officials, running membership drives, facilitating meetings and more.

The amounts of money that go to parties are proportional to the number of elected members of Parliament they have.

As the primary donors of these funds through taxes, and as party members, Kenyans deserve to know how much money each registered party gets, and how these monies are spent. The Registrar of Political Parties could be asked to share these figures with the public as part of the office’s public education mandate.

A final consideration has to do with the mandates of youth and women’s wings in political parties. Some claim that full gender and age mainstreaming has occurred, especially with the county woman MP or woman rep and other positions at the national and county levels, as well as nominated seats.

Others would point out ongoing barriers to entry for youth and women in general party proceedings. Parties should be urged to discuss their plans and strategies for gender inclusion and multigenerational participation. These conversations should be covered by the media in public interest.

Kenyans are deeply politically engaged, but many have been forced to be observers due to the inscrutability of party engagement. If party processes become accessible, transparent and open to all interested demographics, they would have a higher chance of inviting higher participation and engagement, making any subsequent polls much more dynamic and reflective of the truth on the ground.



