It’s Ruto versus the economy, demos can’t deliver third liberation

Thirty-three years ago, on July 7, 1990, Kenyans took to the streets during the historic Saba Saba protests to push for an end to one-party tyranny and free elections under a multi-party system. The seismic event signified the spirit of freedom, citizen power and Africa’s unfinished revolution.

It is a story of Africa’s liberation, which has unfolded in three waves. The ‘first liberation’, from the late 1950s to the early 1990s, was about political freedom – aptly captured by Kwame Nkrumah’s clarion cry: “Seek ye first the political kingdom and all other things shall be added unto you.”

Although the first liberation released Africa from the yoke of external colonial and racist regimes, it merely resulted in ‘flag independence’ with limited economic power.

The ‘Second Liberation’ after 1989 freed Africa from post-colonial military and one-party dictatorships and redefined the continent’s political future. But it failed to stem extreme poverty, making the ‘Third Liberation’ necessary.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga called for countrywide anti-government protest rallies on July 7, 2023 to launch the “Third Liberation”.

This is “the Saba saba of our lifetime”, he said. But the million-dollar question remains: Can Saba Saba-style protests deliver economic prosperity?

The third liberation is about breaking the chains of poverty by growing the economy and expanding employment.

It is also about dismantling political economies sustained by crony capitalism, social inequality, graft, rent-seeking and elitism.

To be sure, President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government has the mandate to govern, and is, therefore, better placed to lead Kenya in the trenches of the third liberation.

But the government has two serious challengers.

The first major challenger is an opposition hell-bent on regime change rather than serving as a ‘loyal opposition’.

Outnumbered and outgunned in Parliament, the opposition has resorted to taking to the streets as a strategy to hobble and replace the government before August 2027.

Recently, it lost the battle to stop the Finance Act 2023 in the House after a number of its MPs shifted their loyalty to the President.

Street strategy

Saba Saba is a crude tool for economic liberation, which should be driven by knowledge, strategy and broad-based national consensus. It is like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. Its street strategy rests on two pillars.

Its first pillar is to push the Kenya Kwanza government out of power.

In this regard, the opposition started off the winter of discontent in January by alleging vote rigging and questioned the President’s legitimacy.

The opposition has since agitated for electoral justice.

During the Saba Saba rally, it embarked on getting Kenyans to collect signatures to reject the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Its honchos have upped the ante, using the same epithets used to describe the dictatorial Moi regime in the second liberation such as “dictatorship”, “illegitimate regime” and a “heartless tyrant”. “We are dealing with a dictator,” Raila declared.

Under the second pillar of the civil disobedience campaign, the opposition is positioning itself as the champion of the poor and middle classes.

Azimio’s Saba Saba strategy is to force President Ruto to repeal the Finance Act 2023 to remove punitive taxes on fuel and workers’ salaries and lower the high cost of living.

Its campaign is defined by the “3Fs”: fuel, food, fare.

Fares in public transport have gone up by 30 per cent following the increase of Value Added Tax on petroleum products from eight to 16 per cent.

Azimio has called on Kenyans to boycott President Ruto’s regime, its policies and taxes, accusing it of imposing taxes without the consent of the governed and making the lives of ordinary Kenyans unbearable.

It has also fuelled perceptions of corruption and ethnic exclusion in government.

The second major challenger to Ruto is the economy, which has failed to empower the ordinary Kenyan.

It is a titanic Ruto-versus-the-economy duel.

Undoubtedly, Kenya has been one of fastest-growing economies worldwide since 2002.

GDP growth

Ruto’s predecessors, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, created large modern infrastructure projects, had good gross domestic product (GDP) growth and the middle class and the upper class also ballooned and prospered.

The GDP grew from $15 billion to the present $100 billion.

But the bottom of the pyramid remained poor, and actually increased. The economic growth did not match with jobs and poverty eradication but produced very lopsided results.

The lives of average Kenyans got worse. The cost of living has kept on going up. The development has become just an abstract idea! People are not “feeling” it. The economy has neither provided the four key social components (education, healthcare, housing and jobs) nor given social protection against extreme poverty.

Ahead of the August 2022 election, Kenya was ripe for the third liberation. Ruto responded by centring the campaign on the economy, pivoting to the hustlers-versus-dynasties narrative, which replaced ethnic-based politics with economic issues as the new axis around which electoral politics rotated.

The rival Azimio responded by declaring the “third liberation” and calling for an “Economic Revolution”.

Raila advocated for a welfare state and pledged either a job or a small stipend of Sh6,000 to unemployed youth.

As such, the 2022 election, the most peaceful, was about the economy. The electorate voted for the Kenyan dream, a better future that allows a common person to prosper. Ruto won fair and square.

After the election, he has to make good Kenya Kwanza’s Manifesto promise of liberating the hustler at the bottom of the pyramid.

The 2023 Saba Saba protest is the second round of the hustler-dynasty contest that the government must win.

Campaign time is over. Ruto has to fix the government first as a pre-requisite for fixing the economy.

Values matter. The cornerstone of Singapore's success story is its adherence to the values of meritocracy, pragmatism, and honesty in all facets of public affairs.

Fixing the economy requires a sound policy base.

The Kenya Kwanza government lacks a white paper on how to achieve economic prosperity and political stability.

The government has to move from rhetoric to reality in setting up Special Economic Zones to promote manufacturing, exports and create jobs. Kenya must be a nation where there are no classes anymore and where no one is left behind.

Saba Saba should be a moment of deep reflection on how Kenya’s political liberalisation can reinforce economic growth and poverty eradication.