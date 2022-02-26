It’s Ok to be a project for victory is everything

At the Sagana III meeting in Nyeri last Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta told Kenyans generally and specifically his Kikuyu community that he was not supporting his Deputy William Ruto to succeed him because the latter had abdicated his responsibilities and started campaigning rather than work to deliver on government promises.

He also implied that his deputy was not honest because part of the millions he was dishing out at churches were actually spoils from aborted projects like the Kimwarer and Arror dams that were intended to provide water “to children of God”.

The President was categorical that Dr Ruto was disingenuous to claim that he was not in the picture during talks that preceded the Uhuru-Odinga handshake and that Dr Ruto was the last person that the President spoke to that morning before he want to meet Raila Odinga to affirm a ceasefire.

Statements from presidents are generally taken as serious declarations, as they are expected to be backed by solid intelligence. But one must wonder why suspicion of corruption has not so far elicited more elaborate responses from a regime that placed reducing corruption as the centerpiece of its administration and has embarrassingly little to show by way of progress. No stronger statement could have been made than to make a deputy president fully accountable.

Preferred successor

The bottom line is that the drama in the presidency has produced an angry and suspicious President, a defiant deputy earning a salary and benefits but not working and an opposition chief treated and acting like a top government insider.

Even the generally agreeable National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (who interestingly has ambitions of his own to call shots in the Mountain Region and succeed President Uhuru) wondered loudly where in the world a government in power surrenders its mandate to the opposition! It has happened and now that the President has fully committed to support the “old man who can see further while sitting than a young man on a tree”, a new chapter opens in this fascinating narrative.

Accusations

Mr Odinga has stoutly fended off accusations that he is a state project because he could claim, not very persuasively, that the President’s support had neither been offered nor requested. That all he wanted was the vote of the President. That veil has now been removed and he is truly going to be the beneficial owner of state support.

This is because we do not expect that anything other than state resources will be deployed as the President hits the road to drum up support for his preferred successor. Choppers, cars, state mobilisation infrastructure like the regional administration and Intelligence will be fully utilised. After all, Uhuru remains President until he formally hands over to someone else.

Finance Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has assigned extra resources to State House to buy cars and finance enhanced travel. Why, pray, could it be necessary for State House to buy more cars and need to travel even more in the last months of a presidential term? Surely it cannot be for the outgoing President to travel around the country for his goodbyes!

Succession race

So, this presidential succession race is one in which the state is heavily invested, another reason why Members of Parliament were happy to throw out the amendment to the law that could place spending caps on campaigns. Accountability is certainly not going to be a useful value here and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will be happy that it is not expected to police this bit of the campaign process.

It is also going to be fascinating to watch the duo that so powerfully captured the imagination of Kenyans and excited millions with their energy as they sought the presidency in 2013 and 2017, confront each other with accusations of dishonesty in deed and fact, of not delivering promises to Kenyans (yet both were in government), etc. It will be bizarre to see how they will share the successes and duck the failures.

Dr Ruto would rather have had the President keep his word and support a handover to him for what he considers the hard campaigning he did to win the Uhuru Presidency. But it has turned out that he will actually be campaigning against the President.

Meanwhile, Mr Odinga should just enjoy the moment and revel in being the project if it can get him victory. Politics is a game of winning and the trophy of the presidency is one that over centuries, has been won with treachery, murder, violence and lies. Under the circumstances, it is just Ok to be a state mission!