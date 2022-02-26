It’s Ok to be a project for victory is everything

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta with ODM leader Raila Odinga during Jubilee Party National Delegates Conference at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on February 26, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Statements from presidents are generally taken as serious declarations, as they are expected to be backed by solid intelligence.
  • The drama in the presidency has produced an angry and suspicious President and a defiant deputy.

At the Sagana III meeting in Nyeri last Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta told Kenyans generally and specifically his Kikuyu community that he was not supporting his Deputy William Ruto to succeed him because the latter had abdicated his responsibilities and started campaigning rather than work to deliver on government promises.

