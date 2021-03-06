It’s OK Kingi wants a party, but it’s not for the people

Governor Amason Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The bottom line is that the political party is the base organising unit that you start with.
  • The irony is that the stronger the party (hence the party owner is) the less he will give up power.

Maverick politician Raila Odinga is being disingenuous when he brushes aside the coastal region’s agitation for a political party by dangling to them the promise to inherit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party when he retires. It won’t happen because that is not how political party successions are scripted in our part of the world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.