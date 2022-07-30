It’s less about tech in IT job interviews

Job interviews in the field of information technology can be intimidating because you never know what to expect.

An interview may involve answering questions from a panel or solving a technical problem through coding.

You may also be asked to make a PowerPoint presentation on a technological problem.

Therefore, it is imperative to prepare thoroughly. Review your IT experience, common terms used in your line of work, and market trends, and reflect on how these will help you in the interview.

Without this, you are setting yourself up for a tough session with the interviewers.

Be prepared to discuss your technical tasks from past projects, challenges you faced, contributions you made and your aspirations.

It helps if you had thought about them beforehand. The best way to appear natural on D-day is to arrange a mock interview with someone with a good grasp of technical skills and use the feedback to better yourself ahead of the interview.

You will likely be asked questions requiring you to elaborate on things on your CV.

The idea is not just to show your technical acumen but for the panellists to understand your thought process.

Problem-solving trait

Most interviewers want to hear you explain your approach to solving a problem.

The interviewer wants to gain an understanding of how you work under pressure, collaborate, and communicate.

You will have a leg up if you can articulate your points logically, exuding confidence and poise. But this happens if you test-drive your ideas beforehand with someone.

Not everyone on the interview panel is a subject matter expert; therefore, you must explain technical stuff clearly.

Convince non-technical people that you know what you're talking about.

Explain any unfamiliar acronyms and remove jargon from your responses.

You will not know everything the panellists will ask you but throughout, portray yourself as a lifelong learner and researcher because IT is a constantly evolving field.

Give a hint of things you are studying.

The interviews can be long and draining. Don't start forcefully and then ebb away halfway through.

Your closing statements are as good as your opening ones.

Prepare for typical questions such as, "Tell me about yourself" or "Why are you interested in this job?", they are a great opportunity to show who you are and what you are capable of.

In your mock sessions before the interview, test how you explain your strengths and weaknesses questions.

Interviews for IT jobs are more about your personality and ability to solve problems than about technology.

As much as you take time thinking about your technical star power, don't overlook behavioural questions.