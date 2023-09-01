It’s been a journey of discovery

After a 30-year association with the Nation Media Group, 28 of them as an editor and writer, my journey as a weekly columnist comes to an end this week.

It has been a hugely rewarding odyssey of personal and professional discovery, but all good things come to an end.

Therefore, I beg the forbearance of my readers if I wax sentimental by going down memory lane, relating a few of my experiences — good and bad — and the lessons I have learnt along the way, in the hope that other writers can avoid the pitfalls I encountered along the way.

But before doing that, it is necessary to disabuse the reader of the notion they harbour that columnists are fountains of knowledge and wisdom; they are nothing of the sort.

The majority are just average joes with a knack for spinning spiels in readable prose and arranging their material in a logical and persuasive fashion. Most of them do not pretend to be any better informed than ordinary readers.

In fact, they are handicapped in the sense that they are journalists who are not obliged to seek the views of multiple sources for the sake of credibility.

Their main preoccupation is to interpret news events and their ramifications, using the bigger lens. Essentially, they seek to shape opinion, and to do that, they must keep abreast of current affairs and go beyond headlines, which means they have to do a fair amount of research before they pounce on their laptops.

There are, of course, those who do not bother with such tedious chores and turn to political commentary because everyone in Kenya tends to have a political opinion.

Indeed, Kenyans love their politics and those opinion writers who have found ways of interpreting political events are the most popular, especially if they can attack the government of the day through logic and a fair number of epithets thrown in for good measure.

However, not everyone can be a political commentator and in any case, there are many other worthy topics to consider, which explains why most opinion writers are not experts on any one subject.

In my time, I must confess, I have dabbled in both, but I’ve only gone political when I didn’t have any other topic in mind and deadlines approached. It is not too difficult to go to town on an irritating politician, and they are legion.

All one needs to do is find a few other follies he has uttered in the past, and there you go; you have a ready-made case against him.

Sensitive

However, a commentator has to be careful how to handle sensitive issues, for few politicians want to be embarrassed in print when their own words turn back to sting them.

On one occasion back in 2014, I had the audacity to criticise the then Jubilee Majority Leader Aden Duale over his numerous reckless utterances.

This is when he went to Bomet County and publicly rebuked the then Council of Governors chairman Isaac Ruto for demanding a bigger slice of revenue for counties by telling him in a public meeting: “Hii pesa si ya mamako”.

The following week, I told him off, saying he was suffering from excessive hubris. That evening, I was going home by matatu when two burly fellows boarded. One sat next to me and poked me in the ribs with a gun which he made sure I saw. However, such experiences have been so rare in my career they are not worth recounting.

Others have just been amusing, albeit in a sinister fashion. During the 2022 elections campaigns, prompted by something former Nyandarua governor Francis Kimemia had said — that the Deep State would decide who became president — I sought to examine what that mythical creature was and whether it could influence the election outcome in Kenya.

On Saturday morning, a highly agitated but familiar voice called asking me why I was going against the wishes of Mungiki and, quite enigmatically, whether “they” had at any time stopped me. When I asked him whether he was Mungiki and why he was threatening me, he just clicked off. Needless to say, I did not change my vote.

These are just two of the kinds of hazards that a political commentator is likely to face and so I have tended to keep off such stuff.

It is impossible to recount all the successes and fails of my career as a columnist but one stands out as the most egregious lapse of judgment I have ever committed – I once “revealed” that the Head of State of a neighbouring country had died of Covid-19 and went to bed thinking I had done a marvelous job.

Luckily, the serious breach of common sense was discovered in time and a diplomatic flap averted.

I will forever be beholden to my editors for their understanding. Sometimes, journalistic exuberance can be a great liability.

Talking of editors, I wish to thank all those in whose hands my articles have passed in those three decades. Most of them treated me with great courtesy and for this I am truly grateful. I hope I have duly reciprocated that trust and respect.