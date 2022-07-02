It helps to enhance your on-camera presence

It matters how you appear on a computer screen during virtual social or official meetings. As you speak into the mic and look into the camera, all eyes are on you. Your appearance suggests your readiness and seriousness for the session, a factor that will affect your ability to engage, persuade and influence.

Remember, as is often said, you don't have a second chance to make a first impression. While going on camera, no detail should be left to chance, from your posture to your audibility, room lighting, grooming, makeup, and even what's in your background.

No need to overly worry about power or internet outages. If you lose connection during the meeting, your audience may understand and forgive – because you have little control over them.

For a better on-camera experience, confirm you have a strong Wi-Fi signal. You can get a stronger signal by sitting near your router as video calling uses a lot of bandwidth. Alternatively, you can buy and install a signal booster if the current router has connection flaws.

A brightly lit room is imperative. Poor lighting can make you appear as a figure of darkness on camera. You can use a tabletop light to illuminate your face. Place it behind your computer. Alternatively, buy a ring light. Unlike regular lights, a ring light leaves no shadows, lights your face evenly, and is not harsh on your eyes.

Virtual meeting apps

Your sitting posture, angle and distance from the camera can enhance or detract from your image. If you are too close, you may show some spots on your face – unless you want them visible. You don't want to show your nostrils by being too close to the camera – it can be distracting, if not embarrassing. For a better experience, raise your camera slightly above your face instead of below your eye level.

Programs like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Webex offer filters. Use the filter feature to enhance your appearance and blur what you wish to hide.

Make sure your background is clear of clutter. Many virtual meeting apps allow you to blur the background so that you are the only image the audience sees.

When making computer-based calls, many people use the in-built computer microphone. This rarely works, but you won't know because you can't hear your voice. Instead, get a better USB mic for your laptop. You can enhance the sound from your laptop by using a pair of wired or Bluetooth earbuds. Select the "noise suppression" option in your calling software so the mic doesn't pick up the background noise.

Additionally, invest in quality furniture. When you have a chair with lower-back support, sitting upright with your eyes facing the monitor is easier. If a chair or table squeaks, grease it or replace it. With these set, you can now command your virtual stage.