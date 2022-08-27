It has been 25 years of more political grief than joy for Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in his last days as the fourth occupant of Kenya’s seat of power, the State House.

Only the Supreme Court’s determination of the recently filed presidential election petitions stands between him and retirement.

It has been a long 27 years in politics, beginning in 1995 when he became the chairman of the Thika District branch of the then-ruling party Kanu.

The ups and downs of politics have inflicted serious injuries on him but also brought him bliss and satisfaction.

The end of his tenure more or less explains the beginning.

President Kenyatta opted to end his tenure in office in the same way his mentor, Daniel Moi, did.

The latter, ironically, had picked the outgoing Head of State as the presidential candidate of Kanu in 2002. Well, the result was the same, then and now.

State machinery

President Kenyatta not only backed Azimio’s Raila Odinga but also became the coalition party’s chairman.

He also mobilised the entire machinery of the state and government – from the top to the bottom – to campaign for his candidate of choice.

The constitutional requirement for political neutrality of the Public Service was thrown out through the window.

The outgoing President, too, went to several parts of the country to de-campaign now President-elect William Ruto, his deputy for the past nine and a half years, more than campaign for Mr Odinga.

Sometimes, the vicissitudes of politics clearly not aligning, it was a sight to bemoan, with the Head of State appearing to have been reduced to a town crier.

The long and short of it is this: In the election held 20 days ago, the President’s party, Jubilee, which was expected to be an equal partner with Mr Odinga’s ODM in Azimio, was reduced to a scarecrow, especially in its former Mt Kenya bedrock.

In the region, where the dove (the party symbol) was supposed to coo the loudest and finish with a bang, Jubilee ended it with a gasp and Dr Ruto harvested more than 80 per cent of the vote in most of the Mt Kenya counties.

The party won only five of 60 parliamentary seats in the region.

It has no governor seat, no senator, no woman representative and the members of county assemblies are few and far between.

The results of the August 9 election blow up the enormity of President Kenyatta and the ruling party’s misadventure, not only in Mt Kenya, but also across the country.

Jubilee has won only one governor seat in Isiolo County. In 2017, the majority of elected governors were in the party.

In the Senate race, Jubilee won only three seats in Isiolo, Garissa and Lamu.

Five years ago, a majority of the senators had been elected on the party ticket. Similar decimation was witnessed in the National Assembly, with the party winning 25 seats from a high of 170 in 2017.

Admittedly, Jubilee has been Azimio’s biggest liability in this election. Never has so much been expected and so little delivered. Truly, this election year must be President Kenyatta’s annus horribilis (year of misfortune).

And so, too, was 2017. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared him President-elect, but the Supreme Court annulled the presidential election.

Worse days were to follow after Mr Odinga, the petitioner, refused to take part in the repeat poll.

And even when it was held on his birthday, on October 26, his opponent barricaded several parts of the country to prevent residents from casting their votes.

President Kenyatta was re-elected with an ‘overwhelming’ 98 per cent of the vote, but it must be a figure that is insipid in his mouth.

Post-election violence

Previously, in 2013, the odds were stacked against him and his running mate, Dr Ruto, due to their cases at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, following the 2007 post-election violence.

They won the election in the first round though with a hair-raising 8,000 votes above the 50 per cent mark. The ICC cases were later withdrawn.

For President Kenyatta, his debut in parliamentary and presidential politics was disastrous.

In 1996, the larger Gatundu Constituency was split into north and south. It is difficult to convince political pundits that this was done without an eye on him.

In 1997, he vied in Gatundu South on the ticket of then ruling party Kanu in a region that was decidedly anti-Kanu.

He was beaten by a political neophyte, Moses Muihia, with a wide margin – 22,000 votes against his 10,000.

In 2002, President Moi shocked the country by picking him as Kanu’s presidential candidate. The party disintegrated and Mwai Kibaki was elected President.

Mr Kenyatta took his place in the Opposition benches with a party strength of 68 out of the 222 seats at the time.

But by the time the 2007 polls knocked on the horizon, Kanu had lost nearly all its flesh and bone.

As a result, Mr Kenyatta, as he then was, had no option but to fold his mat and abandon a second run for the presidency. He took cover in the shade of President Kibaki in that election.

For the first time, the Leader of the Official Opposition supported the candidate of the ruling party.

Fifteen years later, this year, President Kenyatta has again scored another first, when the Head of State supported the ‘opposition’ candidate, Mr Odinga.

As the outgoing president bids State House farewell, it is fit to surmise that it has been a rough political journey, but with definite shades of success. It could, of course, have ended with a better signature.