Is novelist Orwell’s ‘Thoughtcrime’ becoming reality today?

I got up one day last week, checked the headlines on the BBC website — Hundreds killed as huge earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria, College head found dead with husband and daughter, Clothing chain to close all 170 stores — then went back to bed.

Actually, no, I didn’t go back to bed. Depressing as the headlines are, there is nothing much we can do about most natural disasters, while family tragedies usually stem from motives and events of which we know nothing.

For the rest, an ailing British economy, a deeply unpopular government confronted by a deeply disgruntled labour force, corruption and misogyny in London’s police, and a shocking rise in knife crimes, the answer is surely a step-by-step search for solutions with as much goodwill as it is possible to muster.

Abortion facility

What we do not need is a further encroachment on our liberties and an extension of government powers, which seems to have happened, strangely, outside an abortion facility in Birmingham last December 6.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was standing silently outside the clinic, which was closed at the time.

Video footage showed a police officer asking her if she was praying, to which she answered, “I might be praying in my head.”

She was then searched by three officers and arrested.

On December 15, Vaughan-Spruce was charged with four counts of breaking a Public Space Protection Order imposed to stop anti-abortion protests. The Order names “prayer” as a banned protest. Several clinics in England have created buffer zones under such Orders to deter opponents from trying to dissuade women from undergoing that particular procedure.

Anti-abortion forces were quick to challenge the charges against Vaughan-Spruce, labelling them “thoughtcrime”, the name which George Orwell gave to politically unorthodox thoughts in his famous novel, 1984, about a dystopian future world.

Alithea Williams, for the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, said, “Thoughtcrime is now very real in the UK.”

Face fines

As well as Vaughan-Spruce, she cited Adam Smith-Connor, who faces fines after he prayed for his aborted son outside a clinic.

In late January, the Crown Prosecution Service announced it was dropping the charges against Vaughan-Spruce and a court hearing was cancelled.

However, Vaughan-Spruce, who is a pro-life activist, said the charges could still be revived.

“It can’t be right that I was arrested and made a criminal only for praying in my head on a public street,” she said.

Whatever one’s stance on abortion, being arrested for what you might be thinking brings Orwell’s nightmare vision of a totalitarian society one step closer to our door.

* * *

Keeping warm in a cold country like Britain is a constant preoccupation, especially for old folk, which is why any new method of heating the home causes much interest.

Such as the method Kris Bilski uses in his house in Hull, namely electric, infrared wallpaper.

Thin metallic sheets are hidden behind the plaster of his walls, which are connected to the main electricity of his house. The sheets emit heat through infrared waves.

Most homes here have radiators, part of a central heating system, which warms up the air in rooms, which then circulates.

The infrared technique warms up solid objects in a room, including humans.

It also means you can heat one room at a time. Why heat the bedroom if you’re watching television in the sitting room?

Kris says the wallpaper system is no cheaper than regular central heating, but he plans to install solar panels on his roof to power the wallpaper, which would reduce costs in the long term.

* * *

About the British:

Only the British could colonise half the world, and then leave the European Union because they didn’t want immigrants.

“British politician to his aide: “My popularity figures are dropping. Should I put more fire into my speeches?”

Aide: “Maybe put more speeches into your fire.”

Why do Americans spell the word “colour” as “colour?”

It’s their way of saying, “We don’t need U.”

Two Scots, two Welshmen, two Irishmen and two Englishmen were marooned on a desert island. The Scotsmen got together and started a bank, the Welshmen joined in a choir, the Irishmen started to fight and the Englishmen ignored each other — they had not been introduced.

German resident: “I’m not worried about Brexit. If they kick all Germans out, they’ll have to kick the royal family out, too.”

Swedish lady: “What do you call a good-looking guy in Britain? A tourist.”