Is Ndii an advocate of impunity?

David Ndii

Kenyan economist Dr. David Ndii speaking during the Linda Katiba campaign launch at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on February 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ndii has become an advocate for impunity.
  • He’s ginning up intellectual fallacies to justify unthinkable sins.

Economist David Mwangi Ndii, my fellow intellectual, is a deep and provocative thinker. He would be a gift for any serious university. But he’s a man of ungoverned extremes, especially when he veers into politics. There – in the thicket of ambition – he allows his hormones to run wild like a boy who’s just entered puberty. Recently, he served up a doozy. In widely discussed outbursts, Dr Ndii proposes that Kenya forgive all looters so that it can genuinely start fighting corruption going forward. His thesis – which they didn’t teach at Oxford University – is a simpleton’s head fake. He avers that Kenya can’t depoliticise corruption and defeat it unless all past and present thieves are given a blanket amnesty.

