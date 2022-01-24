Is Mudavadi now a Ruto vassal?

Musalia Mudavadi

From Left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe Party leader William Kabogo at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during ANC's National Delegates Conference.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • A Mudavadi-Ruto alliance would shake things up and give the Azimio la Amani grouping food for thought. 
  • The presidential campaign launch was expected to elevate Mr Mudavadi from also-ran to a serious challenger.

After all the hype — and the social media memes crafted at his expense by the subversively inventive KOT (Kenyans-On-Twitter) brigade — Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi would have approached his party delegates conference on Sunday somewhat apprehensive that he might deliver a damp squib instead of the promised ‘earthquake’. 

