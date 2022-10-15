Is Kenya marching into a Kindleberger trap in the Horn?

In his 2017 article, “The Kindleberger Trap,” Harvard scholar Joseph Nye coined the term “Kindleberger Trap” to describe the dilemmas of global governance as Donald Trump assumed the US presidency amid China’s growing global power.

Nye derived his concept from Charles Kindleberger, one of the intellectual architects of the Marshall Plan also known for his influential “Theory of Hegemonic Stability”, who argued that a strong lead country that is ready to provide public goods is necessary to stabilise the world order.

The failure of the United States to provide leadership and global public goods after it had replaced Britain as the leading power in 1920, he argued, resulted in the disastrous decade of the 1930s, including the collapse of the global system and World War II.

In light of this, Prof Nye wondered if China was going to make the same mistake and fail to provide public goods.

Is President William Ruto’s Kenya stepping into a dangerous “Kindleberger Trap” in the Horn Africa?

Peace and development

This is the question that policy experts, academics, diplomats and policymakers asked during a forum I hosted at the Africa Policy Institute on October 13, 2022, on the nexus between peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

Undoubtedly, Kenya is a regional power in the Horn of Africa. After its peaceful transition in 2022, it has escaped the danger of “hegemonic instability”, which is bedevilling Ethiopia, South Africa and Nigeria.

But East Africa’s powerhouse is trapped between two ongoing transitions.

The first transition is internal. Dr Ruto rode to power on the crest of a new class politics of the “Hustlers versus Dynasty” fuelled by widening fault lines of social inequality.

After defeating the dynasties, the hustler movement has to quickly transition from the idealism of the ‘campaign moment’ to the reality of the “governing phase”. Far from being frozen, the hustlers and dynasties are dynamic categories.

The ‘bottom-up economic’ model has to enable the bulk of the hustlers join the middle class, defined by the African Development Bank as the tier of people in the middle of the social hierarchy earning an annual income of $3900 or more.

As a result of rapid growth in emerging countries, the February 2009 issue of the Economist asserted that over half of the world's population joined the middle class.

With a GDP of $95 billion, Kenya joined the league of lower-middle-income nations.

Its middle class accounted for 44.9 per cent of the population, compared to 18.7 per cent for Uganda, an average of 22.6 per cent for East Africa and way above Africa’s average of 6.2 per cent (below the $10-a-day income threshold).

Sadly, recently, the world’s middle class has been shrinking in size. The socioeconomic impacts of Covid-19 and the Ukraine War have pushed many former middle-income earners into the periphery.

Today, about 70 per cent of Kenyan families are poor. A large segment of Kenya’s ‘hustlers’ are former middle-income earners. The millennial generation is the most affected.

Inversely, the elite has been on the rise. The World Inequality Report in 2018 showed that the top 10 per cent of the elite are accumulating wealth at a greater rate than the middle class.

Global transistion

The second transition is global. Kenya is caught in the global power transition.

Global power is gradually shifting from the West to the Rest, to the global South, particularly India, China and Africa, comprising 53 per cent of the world’s eight billion people.

Kenya must act strategically to benefit from the ‘New 21st century Scramble for Africa’ and the ‘New Cold War’, mainly between the United States and China, and increasingly with Russia.

The West’s agenda, mainly a knee-jerk reaction to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is to roll back Beijing’s influence in Africa.

After the elections, some wonks in Kenya kowtow to this response. Beijing’s loans, they posit, “financed the grand projects of former power elite’, which have left behind a 10-trillion public debt as a mill-stone around the nation’s neck.

Kenya needs to cut through the haze and maze of the post-truth politics that elevates fiction and misinformation above facts and truth.

Kenya’s debt to China is less than 10 per cent of its public debt and less than 20 per cent of all its foreign debts!

According to the World Bank’s 2022 International Debt Statistics, 28.8 per cent of Africa’s external debt comes from multilateral institutions and 41 per cent from commercial creditors, who collectively account for nearly three-fourths of the continent’s total debt.

Peaceful development

Beyond the ‘debt trap’ lie, the hustler's vision of empowering the hustler stands to benefit from China in two ways.

First are the lessons from China’s ‘peaceful development model’, which enabled Beijing to lift more than 850 million “hustlers” out of extreme poverty, becoming the world’s largest middle-class nation.

According to the World Bank, China reduced its poverty rate from 88 per cent in 1981 to 0.7 per cent by 2015, contributing close to 75 per cent of the global reduction in the number of people living in abject poverty —the largest in human history.

Second, China has taken to heart Nye’s warning on the “Kindleberger Trap” and provided global public goods, particularly to developing countries.

It is sharing the benefits of its peaceful development model with its African partners. In 2000, China and Africa launched the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (Focac).

Today, the “Focac zone”— comprising China and 54 African countries with an estimated 2.79 billion people — is the largest market ever in human history! Between 2000 and 2018, China provided about $206 billion to support development in Africa.

Initiative

In 2021, China unfurled its Global Development Initiative (GDI) to assist the global community and the United Nations achieve the 2030 Sustainable Goals and reverse the devastating impact of Covid-19 and climate change.

It also mooted the Global Security Initiative (GSI) to promote collective security. Finally, in January 2022, State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Wang Yi, unveiled China’s Peaceful Development Initiative (PDI) in the Horn of Africa.

Beijing has since appointed a special envoy for the region to galvanise consensus on politics, security and development across the region.

Beyond internal reforms, Kenya risks walking into the “Kindleberger Trap” if its ideological choices and imperatives prevent it from drawing lessons and accessing global public goods to transform its ‘hustlers’ into the middle class.