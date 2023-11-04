Inside the monarchy’s diplomatic push to boost post-Brexit soft power

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s four-day tour, revealed the monarchy as the supreme symbol of Britain’s post-Brexit soft power.

With the UK’s forlorn image of an extinct superpower, adrift, isolated and irrelevant globally, Kenyans were justified to ask what their country stood to gain from the royal visit.

But Britain’s soft power is second only to the US, with the royals as its brand diplomats —and potentially Kenya’s worthy allies.

The royal family’s trip, their first to a Commonwealth state since coronation, may have been propelled by historically known ornamental and sentimental ties to Kenya.

The real aim of their diplomatic charm offensive was to face the demons of UK’s tarnished colonial past in Kenya — rightly dubbed ‘Britain’s Gulag.’

But the monarchy dithered about apologising and taking full responsibility for past and recent atrocities.

In the post-Brexit era, Britain and its monarchy have to decolonise fully for the Commonwealth to survive and become attractive as a more benign heir to the malign British colonial empire.

A quick read of Ornamentalism: How the British Saw their Empire (2002) by the British scholar, David Cannadine, knighted in 2009, will shed light on why Kenya attracts British royals.

Partly motivating the royal family’s recent visit are its ornamental and sentimental ties to Kenya — which King Charles fondly described as having “special meaning for my family.”

His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, arrived in Kenya in 1952 as a princess but left as queen after her father, King George VI, died unexpectedly.

Prince Philip, the King’s father, attended Kenya’s independence celebrations in 1963. Here, the King’s son, Prince William, proposed to Kate Middleton in 2010.

But there are deeper reasons why Britain settled on the royals, and not Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for its public diplomacy in Kenya. Notably, the House of Windsor — one of the world’s richest monarchies, worth over £20 billion, and its members as “the ultimate public diplomats for the United Kingdom” and supreme carriers of “Brand UK”— is the sharpest arrow in Britain’s quiver of post-Brexit soft power.

Britain used hard power to build a large empire “upon which the sun never set”— even though a critic quipped that this was “because even God couldn’t trust the English in the dark”. The empire was renamed “Commonwealth”, created in 1931, which today has 56 member states.

The royals’s recent visit should be understood within the broader canvass of Britain’s post-Brexit strategy to revamp the Club as an alternative to the European Union and a soft power option to the hard power of its former colonial empire.

Certainly, the UK is not a superpower anymore — China and the US are. While the sun may have set on the British Empire, but it still exerts levels of soft power that many emerging economic giants cannot compete with. The Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2022 ranked the UK second, behind only the US. This makes the UK a superpower when it comes to soft power.

The UK’s exit from the EU in 2016 thrust the monarchy, together with other assets of British public and cultural diplomacy — the English language, the BBC World Service, the British Council and institutions of higher education — into the forefront of creating “Global Britain”.

The late Queen will be remembered for her masterful use of soft power, fuelling fear that the monarchy would die after her death.

In the Caribbean, Barbados has thrown off the monarch, and Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis are following suit. Despite setbacks, the Queen succeeded in making the Commonwealth attractive — even to non-British colonies. Mozambique, a former Portuguese colony, joined the club in 1995; Rwanda, a former French colony, in 2009; and Gabon and Togo — two members of the Francophonie group — in 2022.

But the demons of colonial-era atrocities haunt the monarchy and the Commonwealth. This visit unfolded against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement. This put into a sharp spotlight Britain’s tarnished colonial history as calls on the monarchy to apologise and pay reparations for colonial and neo-colonial atrocities grew bolder and louder.

Unlike Germany which recently apologised for its colonial-era genocidal campaigns in Namibia and Tanzania, Britain has been hesitant to fully acknowledge its responsibility for past atrocities — perhaps fearing opening the Pandora’s box of compensation demands across the former empire.

King Charles has been praised as having “a much more nuanced understanding of the legacies of empire than was the case with his predecessor.” But he kept the proverbial British stiff upper lip, stopping short of giving a full apology and argued that his trip was to “deepen his understanding of the wrongs” and “to meet some of those affected”.

Britain needs to face their colonial demons head-on to bolster its post-Brexit soft power and for the Commonwealth to survive.

Prof Peter Kagwanja former Government Adviser (2007-2013), and currently CEO at the Africa Institute and Adjunct Professor at the University of Nairobi and National Defence University.

Those who resisted colonial conquest like Waiyaki wa Hinga; Koitalel Arap Samoei or Mekatilili Wa Menza were murdered.

During the Emergency (1952-1962) , a brutal response to the Mau Mau struggle for Kenya’s freedom and sovereignty, over 90,000 Kenyans were killed, between 160,000 and 320,000 others detained in camps, between 130,000 and 300,000 people unaccounted for.

Over a million others were herded into some 800 concentration villages dispersed across the countryside.

Neo-colonial racism has subtly lingered on in British-Kenya relations. British soldiers attached to the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) have committed crimes reminiscent of colonial-era atrocities. In 2012, Agnes Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers who dumped her body into a septic tank of a hotel in Nanyuki town.