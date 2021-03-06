Inclusion of women can no longer wait

International Women’s Day

Participants during a procession in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, to commemorate the International Women’s Day on March 09, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • The common justification for male domination is that tasks requiring physical activity cannot be done by women.
  • This incorporates several untrue beliefs, such as that women lack “strength” or “stamina”.

International Women’s Day is a global moment for the world to consider the tragic contexts in which all women in the world live and work, in a world that is not optimised for their survival, let alone their success and progress.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Gerry Loughran: Online banking and e-commerce fraud soar during pandemic

  2. Sekou Owino: The serious, funny and utterly absurd content of court cases

  3. Otieno Otieno: Would you trust NHIF with your money?

  4. Makau Mutua: Stop the Covid-19 denialism!

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Inclusion of women can no longer wait

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.