In post-constitutional State, the vulnerable risk being run over

A few days ago, Chris Nderitu was laid to rest in the Karundas-Chaka area, Nyeri County. He was a disabled man who used a wheelchair.

As a Kenyan, he was one full rung below the category of ordinary mwananchi. In our political vernacular, an ordinary mwananchi is a citizen as far removed as possible from the reach of affirmative state authority, but is constantly subjected to the threat of its violent power.

In the official view, an ordinary mwananchi has only duties and no rights. Her destitution is only mitigated through perpetual toil to eke out a desperate subsistence in unforgiving conditions, yet she remains unbowed, doing her part to stay alive and keep Kenya moving.

Beyond this “ordinary” degree of vulnerability, other Kenyans subsist. They are the officially forgotten, whose material conditions are traditionally deemed negligible by authorities.

A lot of disabled people fall in this dismal category, and Chris was certainly one of them. Like the majority of Kenyans, Nderitu led a life of hardship and endless struggle, and only through sheer determination and native resilience was he able to score those little triumphs that shift life on the margins from barely tolerable to positively hopeful.

Police action

Nderitu was killed by a VIP convoy along the highway. The convoy bore powerful men whose status would have been alien to him.

As I have discussed before, Kenya’s VIP culture is built around access to tremendous privilege and impunity. In practical terms, VIP are Kenyans who enjoy full rights and are rarely encumbered by any duties at all. Their lives are not ordinary in any sense.

Any encounter between a Kenyan VIP and an ordinary mwananchi always sets the entire apparatus of bad governance in motion. In Nderitu’s case, the VIP were barely detained by the accident.

Despite the presence of eyewitnesses, police action on the matter has been slow, and the manifestations of potential cover-up are already evident. On trial should be the VIPs’ relationship with the rule of law, not Nderitu’s humanity.

The widening chasm between ordinary mwananchi and the VIP sector points to an intentional drift to a post-constitutional dispensation in Kenya. Underserved and subjugated wananchi are being forcibly enlisted in the thankless service of an extractive elite.

Corruption remains a felony for most people, yet a coveted perk for a lucky few. Impunity provides additional protection to these privileged few at the expense of the vulnerable many. The legitimacy of the majority shall remain within the rule of law, but the power of our elites is legitimised outside the rule of law.

Last Thursday, a teargas canister was discharged into the Baringo County Assembly chamber as members attentively listed to a communication from the Chair.

The assembly was being terrorised for disobeying party and state VIPs and rejecting the BBI Bill.

Likewise, the speaker of the county assembly of Nyandarua was earlier summarily ejected in vicious retribution for his perceived anti-BBI attitude.

Armed police officers

On the same day, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, Senior Counsel, lamented that his bid to enforce a decree against a parastatal had been frustrated through the deployment of 100 armed police officers.

The constitutional purpose of the executive is to give effect to the lawful decisions of other arms of government through the use of official violence. It is the executive because it is designed to execute government decisions, including court decrees, by dint of its monopoly of the instruments of violence.

When the executive mobilises the police to obstruct and resist the execution of a lawful decree, it countermands its raison d’etre and commits a spectacular institutional suicide! The legitimacy of the executive is vitally connected to the rule of law.

The President’s most recent remarks about handing over power support a view that he can exercise extraconstitutional discretion in the matter of his succession, which resonates in a post-constitutional order.

The BBI is the vehicle to deliver the post-constitutional order through an extraconstitutional strategy

The Handshake adopted the unsettling vocabulary of ceasefire. A ceasefire implies parity between factions to a conflict leading to a stalemate. Peace is achieved when one faction (the state) cedes its legitimacy and the other (non-state) acquires impunity as part of a settlement.

All developments post-Handshake strongly suggest that the ceasefire vocabulary is not idle imagery. Handshake-era discourse is necessarily post-constitutional.

The resurgence of impunity indicates the VIP sector’s ambition to be the principal beneficiary of the post-constitutional state. Although legitimacy is essentially an institutional phenomenon, the VIP sector exhibits a hell-bent determination to relocate the legitimacy of state power outside the rule of law. Impunity will hopefully prevent implosion from this inherent contradiction.

Kenya’s VIP community already enjoys impunity despite the Constitution. In the post-constitutional order, impunity will be a “peculiar” institution, and the vulnerable will be run over without recourse to the law.