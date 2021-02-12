In post-constitutional State, the vulnerable risk being run over

Christopher Nderitu

Leaders and mourners during the burial of Christopher Nderitu at his Karundas home in Nyeri County on February 5, 2021. Christopher was killed by three speeding vehicles two weeks ago.

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • The widening chasm between ordinary mwananchi and the VIP sector points to an intentional drift to a post-constitutional dispensation in Kenya.
  • . Corruption remains a felony for most people, yet a coveted perk for a lucky few.

A few days ago, Chris Nderitu was laid to rest in the Karundas-Chaka area, Nyeri County. He was a disabled man who used a wheelchair.

