In law, age is not just a number

Two instances regarding age and the law in the past few days have led to intriguing questions. The first one was a law which took effect in South Korea last week which changed the method of calculating the age of South Koreans.

Under the previous system. Everyone in South Korea was considered a year old at birth and added another year every first day of January. This meant for example that a child born on December 31 turns two, the next day.

This has not been changed by law and Korea had adopted the international age counting system. The mirthful part for this was that, for example, there are persons who became younger by two years as a result of the new law!

At around the same time, Japan also amended its laws relating to sex crimes and raised the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 years. This law had been in place since 1907 and was contentious because it was one of the lowest in the world.

It was thought to provide room for sexual predators to abuse young children without legal consequence. However, Japan was not a lone ranger in this regard. Some countries such as Angola and Philippines have a lower age, 12 years as the age of legal consent to sex. Bahrain is said to the country with the highest age at 21 years.

But this leads to the issue of how the age of a person, by whatever means it is calculated, has legal consequences for that person in both private and public spheres.

The issue of age in law starts with the law that establishes an age known as the age of majority. This is the age at which a person hitherto a child is deemed to have matured sufficiently to be able to make decisions of legal consequences for himself without the supervision or guidance of a ward or guardian.

This age in most countries falls between 18 and 21 years. In Kenya, the age of majority is 18 years. At the age of majority, a person is entitled to get married, vote or even obtain a driving licence.

Age also becomes important in family relationships with regard to adoption of children.

In Kenya, a person may not lawfully adopt a child unless the person seeking adoption is aged at least 25 years and not older than 65. The other qualification here is that the adoptive parent must be at least 21 years older than the child intended to be adopted.

Age can also be a factor of eligibility and entitlement with regard to employment or public offices. There is a clear prohibition in law to the engagement of children as workers for pay. Even where such children are employed, the law is clear that they may not be engaged in the operation of heavy machinery at work.

The intention here is to protect children against the exploitation of child labour. But then with regard to work, the employment laws often state that only adults may be employed in contracts for service with an employer. In Kenya, one needs to be an adult to run for public elective office.

In the context of firearms and dangerous weapons, age also comes in as a factor in that the law states that firstly, that only an adult of good standing on the society may be entitled to apply for a licence to hold firearms.

In addition to this, the law binds any such licensed holder of a gun to ensure that children do not get access to such firearms.

The area of public health is also one where the law comes in plainly with age restrictions. The Tobacco Control Legislation and Alcoholic Drinks Control Act make it a criminal offence for any dealer in tobacco and alcoholic drinks to sell the drinks to children.

The merchant selling alcohol is also required to separate the premises of sale to have a secluded space for the exhibition of alcohol. This secluded part should not be accessed by children.

Age is also a factor in the service of commercial concerns such as companies. Under the law of Kenya, a person may not be appointed a director of a company unless he has attained the age of 18 years. This means that children may not be directors of companies.

In the context of companies, age can also come with specific obligations. Some companies’ constitutions state that a director who attains the age of 70 years ceases to be a director unless the shareholders approve his continued service as a director at each Annual general meeting.

But age is also significant with regard to service contracts and employment in the sense of retirement age. Thus for example, the constitution of Kenya fixes the retirement age of all judges at 70 years.

This means that a Judge ceases to hold office automatically on attaining the age of 70 years. There is also public service prescription of the formal age of retirement for other branches of government which is that a civil servant retires at the age of 60 years.

Age can also become a legal issue in the contest of crimes. Thus for example, under the law of Kenya, a child under the age 8 years is not deemed capable of committing any kind of offence. However, a person between 8 and 12 years may only be held liable for an offence if it is proved that the child appreciated the difference between right and wrong and was fully aware that what he was doing was wrong.

In this case, therefore based on age, the law raises a presumption that a child under 12 years may not be held guilty of an offence unless is proved that he had the consciousness to appreciate the severity of the act which constitutes the offence. Age therefore becomes a factor as to guilt.

Still on the immunities granted by virtue of age, the Kenyan Penal code states a legal presumption that a male below 12 years is deemed incapable of having carnal knowledge. This simply means that a child of 12 years may not be held liable or even charged with any sexual offence such as rape or defilement.

These instances just show that age can confer benefits and rights such as voting; confer entitlements such as the right to hold a driver’s licence. It can also provide immunities from legal liabilities such as children being held incapable of committing crimes. But it can also provide a straight out disqualification in the sense of providing a maximum age in which a person may hold office and therefore declaring anyone above that age ineligible to assume or continue holding that office after the date of retirement.