In a sea of Mount Kenya yes-men, Gathoni is charting her own path

The day is March 16, 1922. The colonial government has arrested pioneer Kenyan nationalist Harry Thuku because of his increasing militancy, especially on the issue of forced African labour.

Africans in Nairobi call a general strike and thousands march, peacefully, to the Central Police Station, where Thuku is being held. They are demanding his release. When it becomes clear he won’t be, a delegation of six men is chosen to meet with the Colonial Secretary, a fellow called Sir Charles Bowring. He assures them that Thuku is in no danger but then implies he will be put on trial. Upon hearing this, the crowd gets incensed. However, some reluctantly conclude further protest is futile.

Suddenly a group of agitated women starts pushing forcefully forward, shouting at the men that they are cowards and accusing the delegation that met Bowring of being bribed. Their leader, a formidable lady called Muthoni wa Nyanjiru, leaps to her feet, runs to the front of the crowd, lifts her dress over her head, and screams, “You take my dress and give me your trousers! You men are cowards! What are you waiting for? Our leader is in there! Let’s get him!”

Such a display is considered a grave insult among the Kikuyu, who view it as a curse. Rarely used, it indicates that the authority of men is no longer recognised in the situation, and is considered a powerful symbol of women’s defiance. As Nyanjiru’s actions unfold, many of the women present ululate their approval, surging forward until the askaris open fire. European settlers drinking on the veranda of the Norfolk hotel also begin shooting into the crowd from behind. Nyanjiru is among the first people killed.

In subsequent years, Nyanjiru gets idolised as a heroine of resistance and her name is immortalised in folklore. Her bravery will be extolled in the anthems the Mau Mau sing in the forests.

Come Saturday, June 17, 2023. I couldn’t help drawing parallels between the cowardly eunuchs Nyanjiru taunted and the current crop of “leaders” from Central Kenya. On that day, a highly anticipated showdown between Githunguri MP Gathoni wa Muchomba and her UDA foes during a Field Day for Githunguri dairy farmers didn’t quite go as expected. The hot issue of the day was not milk but Gathoni’s outright rejection of the unpopular Finance Bill 2023.

Many people had feared Gathoni would back off from the meeting. She did not. When she took the stage, she stuck to her guns and defiantly declared she would not be intimidated by anybody. Wueh! The President and his deputy were there. Senior Kiambu UDA honchos were in tow, but interestingly none of them had the guts to attack Gathoni directly by name. At a prior closed-door meeting between William Ruto and Kiambu leaders, Gathoni was pointedly excluded, despite this being in her constituency. Message: the anti-Gathoni war is on. Mmm...it won’t be easy.

Opaque cash black hole

Of course, Ruto kept up his missionary advocacy for the Bill and the equally controversial Housing Levy, a highly opaque cash Black Hole with no policy or accountability structures. He extracted a show of support for the levy by asking the crowd to raise their hands, which many did. Yet these are well-practised political motions that don’t mean much.

Pre-1992, Daniel arap Moi would get the same “ayes” at rallies whenever he asked whether Kanu should remain the sole political party. Ordinarily, people don’t want to humiliate a VIP guest. Deep down, Ruto knew the true local mood. I would want to believe the NIS had adequately briefed him on what hustlers think of his Bill, not just in Githunguri but elsewhere.

Already rumours had been circulating that youths hired by some local politicians were being bussed from Githurai to come and heckle Gathoni. There was also a visibly enhanced police presence around Githunguri. On social media, people were posting photos of policemen in riot gear on patrol. Jesus! Wasn’t this meant to be a routine farmers’ meeting held periodically in a peaceful rural environment? Wags were making online jokes that one of the local UDA spear carriers might stand up and brand Gathoni as Mûngîkî!

Certainly, Gathoni is no Nyanjiru. No, she’s not. This column has previously lambasted her when she was going on and on about increasing MPs’ salaries, and when she started a misguided campaign to promote polygamy as a way of tackling single-parent households. Yet there’s always room for redemption in every person. Gathoni has lately amply redeemed herself with her courageous position on this burdensome Finance Bill 2023.

Gathoni is absolutely within her rights to oppose the Bill and its unhinged tax overload. An MP’s constituents come first, not a political party. Or a leader’s desires. Gathoni had in fact done her rounds in her constituency to seek the public’s views. They firmly told her to vote No. There’s a name for leaders who fail to listen to the people. They are dictators (wannabe or otherwise), with a “mpende msipende” mindset. That’s how Moi completely lost the plot in Mt Kenya.

The Finance Bill remains deeply unloved. It’s everything the so-called hustlers didn’t want. They’re now realising they were scammed during last year’s election campaigns. The Bill and the experimental economics that underpins it will overtax their hopes and prospects (pun fully intended).

The Hustler story will die with this Bill. Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u cited five concerns they heard during the public participation rounds: high cost of living, high debt, high taxes, few jobs and wastage (corruption). None is addressed satisfactorily by the Bill. Indeed the overwhelming majority of stakeholders who appeared for the public hearings were critical of the Bill. That’s a fact. Gathoni, the sole UDA MP to vote against it on Tuesday, stood with the Kenyan people on this.

