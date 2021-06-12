Improving the lives of Kenya’s elderly people

Kenya has about 1.3 million people aged over 65, and this number is rapidly rising. The media dissonance about demographic dividends in Africa makes it easy to ramp up focus on the needs of children, adolescents and youth, because of their sheer numbers: over 40 per cent of the country’s population is aged under 14.

However, the care of populations should never be framed as a competition for limited and scarce attentions. All Kenyans have equal rights and deserve to have their needs looked after with clear understanding of what their diverse contexts might be.

The first thing that comes up when policymakers consider the needs of people over 65 is the poor preparation of most African countries to cater for this demographic. They have increased demand for healthcare, often have to deal with chronic conditions and may have to take medicines. They are higher consumers of walking sticks, wheelchairs, visual and hearing aids and more. They have been a significant at-risk population during the Covid-19 pandemic. The health sector tends to further marginalise those over 65.

Furthermore, a significant number of people aged 65 and above lives in rural areas, where there is still difficulty in accessing specialised care due to inequitable development.

Another area that needs discussion at the policy level is better public education regarding their care.

One assumption, for instance, is that caring for the elderly should fall on women relatives, while decisions on their lives are handled by the men. This erases the agency of the older person about their own life. It is possible for policymakers to create space in media and public discourse to challenge cultural taboos about discussing age and ageing.

Changing needs

Many assume doing so is a sign that others want them to die, but honest conversation and strategies about changing needs and circumstances can reassure older folk that their loved ones have their best interests at heart, diffuse the burden of care from women, and involve everyone in working towards their wellbeing.

Studies show that young children and older people can be wonderful for each other, with the elderly being patient and kind teachers, while the little ones bring joy, energy and vitality. Societies also need to learn how to look out for and stand up against elder abuse.

Care by relatives of older people is quite limited in the absence of subsidised care models, widespread and sustained education and support by social and community workers, which can only be guided by policy, research, regulations and funding.

A Kenyan sessional paper making reference to a national policy on age and ageing was adopted by Parliament in 2009.

The Africa Union formulated a policy framework and plan of action on ageing as far back as 2002.

Decades later, little movement has been made to make the lives of Kenya’s and Africa’s elderly easier, and it is time this conversation was picked up in the media and by stakeholders so that we fulfil our duty to a significant part of our population.