Improving online AGMs in the age of Zoom

The caMeetings should take a maximum of one-hour and AGM's should be versatile with the time.

By Bankelele

We have now had a year of online shareholder annual general meetings (AGMs). This is not likely to change any time soon, and we have to live with that. This month, I have been attended some, and after teething pains last year, companies and registrars now seem to have got the basics right, from registration of shareholders, giving them access to the portal with financial documents and a video stream of the AGM, as well as a chance for participants to ask questions and vote on resolutions.  

