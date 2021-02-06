Impactful court judgments and decisions of year 2020

The previous column discussed cases decided last year but which were bizarre, funny and, in some cases, downright nonsensical in effect. The year also saw court rulings and judgments which were significant and of far-reaching public impact not only to the parties but also to the public at large.

Starting with advocates of free speech, the Indian Supreme Court made a decision in January last year that was uplifting not only for advocates of free speech but also for the fact of the right to sue the internet as an adjunct for the freedom of speech in any society.

The background to this was after the President of India invoked some powers under the constitution to apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

After this pronouncement, restrictions were imposed on movement and public gatherings. The orders extended to the shutdown of all modes of communication including the internet, mobile and fixed-line telephone communications.

The petitioner, a journalist in that region of India, brought a suit claiming that the restrictions limited the rights of journalists in that region to move about in their news gathering operations and in turn affected the production and distribution of a newspaper she was involved in publishing.

The court had this to say on the matter: There is no dispute that freedom of speech and expression includes the right to disseminate information to as wide a section of the population as is possible. The wider range of circulation of information or its greater impact cannot restrict the content of the right nor can it justify its denial.

Freedom of speech

Strident as ever in the enforcement of freedoms, the Indian Supreme Court declared that that the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to carry on any trade or business under the constitution of India using the medium of internet is constitutionally protected.

The other supreme court that made a decision of public significance was that of the United Kingdom. In December 2020, the supreme court dismissed an appeal by Zamira Hajiyeva against an Unexplained Wealth Order, which was made by a court to facilitate the seizure of her assets worth over several million sterling pounds.

She is the wife of an Azerbaijan state bank official who was jailed for embezzlement of the assets of the state bank for which he worked. His wife was then challenged by the National Crime Agency to explain the source of high value assets they held in the United Kingdom.

The Crime Agency obtained orders for the seizure of these assets. These orders are known as Unexplained Wealth Orders. They are issued by a court to require a person in possession of suspect wealth to explain its source or lose it. Her appeal to the supreme court against the seizure was dismissed.

The result is that she will have to explain the source of the wealth or it will be seized. This was a good decision for transparency and accountability and could be particularly useful for third-world countries whose leaders are known to pilfer assets from the state coffers and hide them in assets bought in the west.

The courts also struck another blow for transparency in – of all places – Zimbabwe. In December last year, a judge ordered the finance minister of Zimbabwe to publish details of all the loans and guarantees incurred by the government of Zimbabwe between the years 2017 and December 2020.

The decision was handed down in a case filed by Allan Markham, a legislator and a community organisation known as the Community Water Alliance.

Coronavirus pandemic

The reason for this case was that the government of Zimbabwe, like many African countries, had entered several loan arrangements with foreign financial institutions and other development partners but had failed to provide the details of these loans to parliament or the public as required under Zimbabwe’s constitution.

The court ordered the Finance minister to publish the terms and conditions of these loans and guarantees in the government gazette. There were indications that the government would appeal this decision. This too was a blow for accountability and transparency in public finance.

In the United States, the case that comes to mind is that of Danville Christina Academy, a private school in the state of Kentucky.

The school had sought exemption from the restrictions imposed by the state that schools stop all in-person instructions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The school argued that it should not be treated as a school but as a business and be permitted to remain open.

Otherwise, the restriction was an unconstitutional violation of the rights of the students and school to their religious freedom. The school claimed that, as a religious institution, the restrictions on it were far stricter than those of other secular activities.

The school was relying on a series of cases by the supreme court last year in which it stated that religious gatherings could not be placed under tougher restrictions than businesses.

Appointment of judges

In this case, the supreme court held, controversially for some, that it would not relieve the school from these restrictions and that in-person instruction at the school would have to cease for the duration of the restrictions.

In Kenya, the High Court delivered a decision of great significance too for the overall conditional order of the republic. This was in a case where the President had refused to appoint a number of persons who had been presented to him by the Judicial Service Commission for appointment as judges.

The President’s supposed reason was that he had received information that raised doubts on the personal integrity of a number of the nominees.

Mr Adrian Kamotho, as a public interest litigant, filed a petition in 2019 seeking to compel the President to appoint the nominee judges, terming the President’s inaction unreasonable and unjustifiable delay.

The President’s justification, through the affidavit of the Head of Public Service, proffered that the nominee judges had integrity issues.

The High Court, in safeguarding the independence and sanctity of the Judicial Service Commission, held that “once the Judicial Service Commission makes recommendations, the President has no other option but to formalise the appointments. He cannot change the list, review it or reject some names. He cannot even decide who to appoint and who not to appoint. He must appoint the persons as recommended and forwarded to him by the Judicial Service Commission”.

The High Court went on to add that allowing the President to determine who to appoint as a judge would take the people of Kenya back to an era they overwhelmingly discarded when they enacted and adopted the 2010 Constitution.

However, there were also cases which must have been a source of anguish for the parties. One of them pitted a mother who lost a case in which she had wanted the court to stop her daughter-in-law from allowing a hospital to switch off the life support for her comatose son.

A judge in England agreed that it was not in the patient’s best interests’ to have his life sustained through medical treatment, including nutrition and hydration and ordered that the critically ill son be allowed to die as his recovery was unlikely. This was truly a life-and-death decision that was not easy on either party or even the Judge.

The writer is the Head of Legal at Nation Media Group PLC