Impact of donor funds the big question in Agriculture

Drought that for several months has ravaged large swathes of Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) has so far killed 50 per cent of livestock there, which is the economic mainstay of the pastoralist communities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta a few days ago flagged off a convoy of trucks to deliver relief food to those counties, but saving the humans without their livelihoods is like helping them shelter under a tree while floods sweep away everything else.

In crop farming areas, farmers face the grim reality of additional costs for planting as in all likelihood, already expensive fertiliser is set to become even more so partly as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Cabinet Minister Peter Munya this week told a parliamentary committee that a 50-kg bag of fertiliser will certainly cost more than Sh7,000 in the coming weeks unless there is a government subsidy.

These are just two of the numerous challenges and obstacles that leash the African small-scale farmer to poverty and hamper the occurrence of truly transformational change of a sector at the core of social economic change. They include poor post-harvest handling of crops, lack of access to structured markets, very limited or non-existent mechanisation as well as poor access to finance, given that this category of clients is seen as risky and having very limited access to information about how to work around these challenges.

Climate change has triggered extreme weather events (like too much or too little rainfall leading to droughts), unpredictability in rain patterns leading to crop losses, and degraded land. Unforeseen hazards such as the fall army worm and locusts periodically threaten and/or destroy crops across large areas of west and eastern Africa.

Sobering lessons

These external shocks, which have been magnified by Covid-19, have over the past two years impacted agricultural SMEs in many unexpected ways. These challenges, coupled with weak and unfacilitative policies have worsened food insecurity across Africa and continue to make small-scale agriculture a hugely unrewarding undertaking. They also makes the work of international agencies working in agriculture particularly interesting because of the ever-present question of impact.

Lenders such as the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the UN and global agencies like the United Nations Development Bank, the USAid, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs; and well-endowed philanthropic agencies like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation have channeled billions of dollars into Africa’s agriculture with mixed results.

A recent independent review (by a firm called Mathematica) of the work of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) that has been working with governments and implementing partners to transform small holder agriculture tells a story of success but also one of sobering lessons.

Overall, AGRA reached 18.9 million farmers by improving access to markets, removing inefficient subsidies and streamlining value chains. About 7.9 million farmers in seven countries received better seeds, fertilisers, technical assistance, and in some cases, access to markets through an AGRA-supported extension scheme.

Support farmers

An innovative Planting for Food and Job programme in Ghana boosted smallholder agricultural production by facilitating market linkages and creating jobs and reached 1.74 million farmers. In neighbouring Tanzania, 1.65 million farmers benefitted from reforms in that country’s regulatory regime.

Interestingly, 70 per cent of the farmers directly impacted by AGRA’s work were reached through a village-based advisors (VBAs) extension scheme. This is a scheme that involves local farmers who live and work with other farmers to provide direct support to their colleagues by exposing them to good agronomic practice, seed packs and other inputs.

The success of this VBA model should be of great interest to governments that want to build sustainable extension schemes to support farmers. It has proven that it can work but it needs to be made sustainable as it requires initial funding or credit for the VBAs to acquire inputs to sell.

Its support has introduced supportive regulatory regimes, supported local seed companies to innovate and increase seed production and through research, introduced more than 650 improved crop varieties around the continent. Kenyan farmers can now use their produce to get access to financing at guaranteed pricing through the Warehouse Receipt Financing model.

But significant challenges remain that call for a reappraisal of the intervention models such agencies are deploying. What is not in doubt though is that the role of government in channeling investments and introducing sound policies remains critical, more so now than 50 years ago when populations to feed were less and climate change impact was not as vicious.