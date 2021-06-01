IMF now acting like a vulture fund

By  Kennedy Chesoli

New York-based development economist and global policy expert.

  • No doubt, the IMF was well aware of last year’s widespread allegation that our “Covid millionaires” had brazenly stolen much of what was given to cushion the country and its vulnerable populations.
  • They are also aware that there haven’t been serious efforts to recover these funds.

When it comes to borrowing, overspending and looting, Kenya could learn important lessons from at least two countries: Greece and Argentina. Greed, runaway corruption, incompetence and an exploitative global financial system pushed these countries into economic disasters that would take at least 50 years to resolve. 

