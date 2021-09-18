Imbalance of power in Laikipia and the making of ‘Children of a lesser God’

Ol Moran Primary School

Pupils of Ol Moran Primary School in Laikipia County report back on September 13, 2021 following its reopening after closure over deadly clashes.
 

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

Laikipia County is a paradox. Today, it is Kenya’s most important tourist destination, heartland of commercial agriculture and a melting-pot of the country’s cultural riches and splendour. But the county, which has faced 20 years of fierce clashes with no end in sight, is also a forlorn frontier of endless cycles of often politically instigated ethnic violence.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.