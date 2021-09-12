Illegal herders or drought survivors?

Police guard cattle seized at Ole Naishu Ranch in Laikipia County over illegal grazing.   

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

The deadly violence in Laikipia County has seen nomads looking for pasture in farms and wildlife conservancies around it given all sorts of names.

