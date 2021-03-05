Ill fares the land... fortunes accumulate while men decay

Eunice Jerono

Leon Interior Deco and Design director Eunice Jerono whose firm won a Sh42 million tender from Kemsa to supply personal protective equipment. There was wanton impropriety and overwhelming graft at Kemsa during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

  • The ritual of voting should unite communities in showcasing common aspiration expressed through diversity and choice.

Ill fares the land, to hastening ills a prey.

