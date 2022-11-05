If devolution works, it matters not who’s appointed

President William Ruto clearly cares more about repaying loyalty and consolidating a base that will ensure a trouble-free re-election for him in 2027 than ‘relatively minor’ issues like ensuring no one gender hogs more than two-thirds of available public offices or that appointments to public offices should represent “the face of Kenya” – a euphemism for the desire that most or all tribes should be represented in public appointments.

He is not the first person to ignore the constitutional two-thirds gender rule. His government continues the tradition started by the UhuRuto government, even though he promised to respect the Constitution on this one.

It is a rule that is ignored routinely in appointments to state corporation boards, appointments to commissions, etc. Court orders are cursorily ignored.

Tribe-inspired disappointment or anger at the ethnic composition of the President’s choices is wasteful haemorrhage.

By appointing 13 Principal Secretaries from his tribe, another 13 from the Kikuyu community, eight from the Somali community, six from the Luhya sub-nation, four from the Kamba tribe and seven from six other tribes, the President can well argue that he has come as close as possible to drawing an imprint of Kenya on the Principal Secretary mosaic.

In fact, he has been so considerate that the tribe from where his strongest opposition lives got two nominees!

The fact is that he has not done any worse than any of the presidents before him. Appointments of ministers, assistant ministers, principal secretaries and other key positions have always been coloured by the tribe of the appointing authority.

It is not an accident that the Kikuyu community is disproportionately represented in all the key public appointments in the country. This is not, however, to say that they are incompetent or undeserving. It is what it is.

The President has not only responded to the base instinct of rewarding your own before looking outside, he has been politically quite strategic. The communities given the larger slices of the appointments cake were key to his election and will remain so in 2027.

The Somali community has emerged as a key player in the country’s politics and they have been deliberate in positioning themselves as invaluable assets to anyone seeking to take power.

Growing voter clout

Their growing voter clout will be even more crucial in the coming years and the President is well aware of this. Making them allies now assures him of their loyalty. We should expect the same pattern in the pending appointments of chief administrative secretaries .

Should communities that have been left out (most noticeably the Kisii in the case of PSs) feel short-changed? Unless they feel they are owed a political reward, they should not.

The grumbles we hear are based on the general fallacy that getting one of your own appointed minister or principal secretary is access to state resources.

The reality confirmed time and again is that typically, such appointments benefit only the individual, immediate family members and a friend or two that may land a tender to supply goods or services to the government.

It is just the way it is and people should accept the consequences of their choices. Winning teams will reorganise people and other furniture any way they want. What all Kenyans should be demanding from President Ruto is that he makes the public service work with efficiency and effectiveness.

This includes making corruption a dangerous sport to engage in in Kenya. We can do a lot more with the resources we have.

The second demand that Kenyans should place on the President and his team is that he fully supports devolution.

Many of the developmental changes in many parts of the country have nothing to do with the fact that some individuals were appointed ministers. Rather, it has everything to do with devolution. It empowers people and makes funds available to counties.

Many parts (or communities) of this country have only seen clean water, improved roads, functional schools, working hospitals or clinics, etc, only after devolution, although they have always had ministers, principal secretaries and other heavy hitters appointed from those areas or communities.

So, people, prevail upon your MPs to agitate for increased funds to the counties.

Demand that approved funds be speedily released to counties to fund projects. Support governors that are development minded and insist that systems be set up and accountability enhanced at the counties.

If county systems work well and funds are utilised as planned, President Ruto and his successors can cram Cabinet and other top positions with whichever tribes they want.

Those people will be (hopefully) working and benefiting themselves and their families as our taxes work for all of us.



