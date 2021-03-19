I hope Suluhu is the solution to Tanzania

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses after she was sworn-in as the country's first female President at State House in Dar es Salaam on March 19, 2021following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Photo credit: STR/AFP

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • We have witnessed countless situations where societies are accepting of women as deputies but not as the number one. 
  • We have seen male leaders appointing women deputies just to tick the gender box and appeal to female voters.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to be Tanzania’s first female president after the death of Dr John Pombe Magufuli. She is going to be the second female head of state in the East Africa, after Sylvie Kinigi, who served as acting President of Burundi from October 1993 to February 1994.

