Hypocrisy of class anger over a bodaboda attack

Women protest

Women carry placards during a demonstration on the streets of Nairobi on March 8, 2022 following the sexual assault of a female motorist by boda boda riders along Forest Road. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • When “poor” people are murdered, raped or otherwise abused in what many see as the characterless urban slums and rural villages, they do not matter.
  • But that dramatically changes when one of the privileged, loud and entitled middle class confronts this unhappy reality.

The uproar over the serious misbehaviour of the motorbike rider that triggered a vile and criminal attack on a woman driver on Nairobi’s Wangari Maathai Road last week is merely a wisp of the immense social contradictions washing over the country. They are dangerous flashpoints that we must urgently confront to start re-engineering our relationships and drive our country in a positive direction.

