Hypocrisy of class anger over a bodaboda attack

The uproar over the serious misbehaviour of the motorbike rider that triggered a vile and criminal attack on a woman driver on Nairobi’s Wangari Maathai Road last week is merely a wisp of the immense social contradictions washing over the country. They are dangerous flashpoints that we must urgently confront to start re-engineering our relationships and drive our country in a positive direction.

In the outpouring of angry emotion that was unleashed, one theme that caught my attention framed the unhappy drama as class hypocrisy and pretence rather than genuine concern over a barbaric attack on an innocent human being whose only sin was to knock down a boda rider (even if the rider may have been on the wrong, as they often are).

The social media contributor I refer to asked the question why there was so much anger on the social media platforms about the attack and stripping of that woman while a week before that the rape of a 14-year-old girl in the tough neighbourhood of Kibera elicited no reaction whatsoever.

His answer, which I have a resonance with, is that the social media reaction – which did lead to a crackdown on the boda-boda sector – was class based.

When “poor” people are murdered, raped or otherwise abused in what many see as the characterless urban slums and rural villages, they do not matter. But that dramatically changes when one of the privileged, loud and entitled middle class confronts this unhappy reality.

He posited that the anger we saw was an expression of entitled disgust that these riders could dare attack one of the privileged classes. More ominous was his reading that the anger being vented loudly on social media was the inverse of the generally internalised fury of the less privileged class represented by the boda-boda riders against the more affluent Kenyans.

Worse atrocity

These brothers and sisters are angry that as their lives become harder – thanks to a scarce shilling, impossibly high taxes and a hopeless tomorrow, a few people can afford to regularly change and upgrade their cars and homes, pay school fees with ease and have the government build expressways that they will pay to drive on.

And even more annoying is that these privileged lot selfishly flaunt their happy lives on social media. So, if an opportunity to punish, humiliate and “undress” one of this species presents itself, as happened on Wangari Maathai Road, it will be embraced with glee.

While not for a moment trying to justify the base actions of the boda boda riders, the truth is that every day a similar or worse atrocity is visited on a child, woman or man across this country. People are harassed, beaten and even killed but because it is happening to them away from the lens of our middle-class mobile cameras, it is never reported. If it is, it is regarded as a manifestation of the deviant behaviours of “those people”.

It hardly ever provokes the kind of angry reaction we saw last week when one of the community of the privileged regrettably drove into the otherwise smothered anger of those who a decent meal a day is a win of significant proportions. It was a disturbing demonstration of a simmering conflict that the leaders elected, empowered and expected to see and act to defuse it refuse to do anything.

It is incomprehensible and wrong.

The Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) mob is a fearsome gang of enlightened, generally better-off wananchi than the majority of what politicians call wananchi wa kawaida – “ordinary Kenyans”. They often fight for laudable causes – like criticising Nigerians and South Africans for dissing us, or taking on CNN over insensitive reporting of matters Kenyan.

But when the mirror is turned on us, they do not speak for all Kenyans. Because they cannot empathise with this reality, they have little to say for the millions of people who the Kenya Bureau of Standards tells us earn less than Sh50,000 a month. The mobile phone warriors fight for the less than half a million Kenyans who earn a salary of more than Sh100,000 a month.

The irony is that the mobile phone warriors are doing the right thing – fighting for themselves. Occasionally, they will get a reaction, like we have seen with regard to the boda boda issue. But this cannot go on forever. It is scary to imagine what reaction we will deal with when boda-boda riders and other voiceless suffering “watu” get a voice that becomes louder than that of the phone warriors.