Hustlers complaining about increase in fuel prices should go live in Ruiru

The hustler government wishes to remind all Kenyan households complaining about the latest increase in fuel prices that the government is committed to the reintroduction of the shamba system and the lifting of the ban on logging. If you cannot use your head to read between the lines, at least don’t report us to the United Nations General Assembly for going against our devotion to fighting climate change.

Last week, when we told the whole world gathered in Nairobi that the hustler government is committed to implementing green energy initiatives that are friendly to the ozone layer, climate change critics were quick to accuse us of extending our litany of false promises to the international audience for mere claps. With the new improved kerosene prices kicking in immediately, hustlers can now comfortably go back to frying their food in the sun like our Neanderthal ancestors in the middle ages.

Some hustlers have been asking us whether we’re aware that the skyrocketing fuel prices would price out hustlers from affording commuter fares forcing them to start walking to work. While we may not say it loudly because we assured matatu owners that this government will provide a conducive environment for them to do business, we wish to remind all hustlers that walking to work is not only good for your health but to your pocket too.

When we promised hustlers that we shall start rolling out electric Boda Bodas by September, we hope they can now see the bigger picture with our plan to get those embarrassingly rusty jalopies out of our ultramodern superhighways.

There is a reason Kenya was trusted with hosting the first-ever Africa Climate Summit, and we must demonstrate commitment to selling our carbon footprint in exchange of those dizzying climate change dollars that will go a long way in ensuring our leaders eat meat as we swallow saliva on an empty stomach.

In line with this noble green energy initiative, the hustler government wishes to notify all owners of fuel guzzlers that there is a new motor vehicle tax already around the corner, but since we’ve been accused of being the leading cause of heart attack among those who invested in this government, we shall quietly implement this revenue stream.

The hustler government also wishes to thank our beloved tourists who shall be flying into the country for not signaling their intention to cancel their bookings because of an inevitable increase in airfares by our national flag carrier.

While we appreciate they may have found other cost-effective means to arrive at our ports of entry, we can neither confirm nor deny they should check in loaded with extra cash just in case we call upon them to assist our hustlers pay the new taxes we’re about to unleash through their noses.

While an increase in fuel prices also has several knock-on effects on the number of jobs available in the shrinking market, we wish to warn logistics companies contemplating reducing their fleet to first share with us their elaborate reintegration plan for the drivers and loaders whose jobs will be declared redundant, failure to which we shall be forced to remind them of the three options available to those who don’t listen to State House intercessors and other anointed prophets of the Lord.

For those companies complaining that there shall be a reduction in the volumes due to an attendant increase in commodity prices which leads to lower purchasing power, the hustler government wishes to inform them that when we promised Kenyan workers that our regime will take their mental health matters seriously, this is precisely what we meant.

Health experts have since recommended that organisations should incrementally adopt shorter working hours and longer rest time for optimal work-family balance which automatically leads to an increase in positive mental health status among employees across all cadres of the job market.

Low volume sales means offices will now start closing early to allow their employees to go home to be with their families. There are some clever mouths who have been advising us not to increase fuel prices for fear of negatively affecting the hustler government’s economic recovery agenda. We have since spoken to the economy who has confirmed that these economists were never appointed to speak on their behalf. We’re aware that since we assumed power one year ago, there has been an increase in the number of professional quacks with fake academic credentials angling for prestigious positions in the hustler government. We wish to alert the general public to be on the lookout for experts who keep reminding us that the law of economics is very clear, because we now know that it has never been.

The hustler government wishes to reiterate our commitment to assisting employers trim their workforce in accordance with our policy on austerity measures. Any employee who feel they need a salary increase to cater to their new commuter needs should invest in a broomstick in line with preservation of Kenya’s traditional culture.

As for workers who may be tempted to turn down new job offers that don’t come with revised transport allowances, we have good news for them all around. The hustler government was elected on the promise of doing away with arrogance, pride and entitlement in the civil service.

From next week onwards, we shall only employ servant leaders who are willing to donate their salaries to mandatory taxes and new levies to help senior government officials afford a luxurious lifestyle flying around the world for morning jogs and opening new offices for their spouses.

When we said the bottom-up economic model will put money in the pockets of hustlers, we did not specify which hustlers were on our priority list, and those asking us difficult questions should go live in Ruiru.