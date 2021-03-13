Hungry children a symptom of systemic defect 

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja wants every school-going child in Kenya to have at least one meal a day and is sponsoring a bill – the National School Lunch Bill – to enforce this. The logic is that if it is passed into law, the government will be compelled to fund it to ensure hundreds of thousands of children remain in school once enrolled.

Bouquets to the senator. However, past experience should caution us that having wishes and targets embedded in law is a poor guarantor that they will be met. Particularly so in the prevailing circumstances where a permanent budget deficit has spawned an implementation nightmare for teams at the National Treasury.

This will not be the first national school feeding initiative. In 2009, the Home Grown School Meals Programme was launched with the support of the World Food Programme.

In 2019, the WFP support ended and the government launched the National Schools Meals and Nutrition Strategy. This was shut down at the end of term one because the government could not allocate it Sh2.4 billion of the required Sh3.4 billion annually.

Budgets of course are key, but in the case of the school feeding programme, it is only a component of a complex food system, influenced by a whole range of issues and realities whose resolve requires a more diverse and comprehensive approach.

The USAid in April 2020 quoted the Kenya Food Security Steering Group reporting that approximately 1.3 million people in Kenya were facing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity at that time.

Expand this to include the school-going children, the urban and rural poor denied even the little that they got before the Covid-19 pandemic and you have many more millions in the food insecure category.

Food systems summit

Kenya’s problem is a microcosm of the global conundrum that inspired the UN Food Systems Summit to be held in Rome in September 2021. The world will need to feed some 10 billion people by 2050, in an ecosystem that is environmentally healthy and sustainable.

This is monumental, given that food systems already account for more than 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and 30 per cent of energy consumption and are vulnerable to climate change.

The world must also ensure a universal modern energy access for the 800 million people without electricity and the three billion without clean cooking solutions, most of whom live in agriculture-based economies like ours.

The Food Systems summit will provide an opportunity for conversations on several levels.

Some will focus ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition and reducing the incidence of non-communicable diseases, enabling people to be nourished and healthy.

Others will discuss the challenges of building consumer demand for sustainably produced food, strengthen local value chains, improve nutrition and promote the reuse and recycling of food resources.

This is because of the need to eliminate wasteful patterns of food consumption and transition diets towards more nutritious foods that require fewer resources to produce and transport.

Eliminating poverty

There will be discussions on how to optimise environmental resource use in food production, processing and distribution, in order to reduce biodiversity loss, pollution, water use, soil degradation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Equally important is the discourse on the need to the eliminate poverty by promoting full and productive employment and decent work for actors along the food value chain, paying special attention to the world’s poorest.

Kenya must be ready to effectively participate at this forum by organising pre-summit dialogues to canvass as many ideas as possible and craft a powerful national or indeed regional view of what is required to develop and sustain a viable food system in Eastern Africa. Locally and regionally, there is a dearth of dialogue and action to even start establishing this.

It is incredible that people in Lodwar can starve when farmers in Nyandarua are throwing away potatoes and cabbage. Or that fertile lands in the coast are under-utilised because residents do not eat certain foods.

At our borders, food products are being denied entry for trivial reasons yet the there is a market.

There has to be consensus from local, to national to regional levels that food systems must adapt to meet expectations.

If Kenya were to improve hers, then school children could be fed and there will be enough to feed everyone, make money and sustain the environment. Many, including Senator Sakaja, will be happy.