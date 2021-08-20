Hunger enjoying the same VIP treatment locusts got

Desert locusts

A picture taken on February 8, 2021, shows a local farmer chasing away desert locusts at maze field in Meru, Kenya.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • We wouldn’t be in this situation had the Galana-Kulalu irrigation project not been murdered by cartels.
  • We can’t be running to international donors all the time when hunger and starvation visit our home.

Kenyans woke up this week to the news that more than two million people in 12 counties have reported to the police that hunger has been knocking on their doors, saying it will break in if the government doesn’t send a rescue team to kick it out of their compounds.

