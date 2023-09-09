Hundreds of UK schools ordered closed over safety fears

The crumbling nature of concrete is not a topic you would expect to dominate the front pages of a nation’s newspapers. But when Britons learned that many schools and public buildings were constructed using dodgy material, alarm bells hit the panic level.

Up to the 1990s, public buildings were often constructed with, or included, what is known as reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), a substance which lacks structural integrity.

The government announced that more than 150 schools must shut fully or partially and it promised to publish a complete list in days. Industry insiders said several hundred, if not thousands, of schools, as well as some hospitals and court buildings, would need intervention.

Headteachers expressed anger that the government acted only days before the scheduled return of pupils to school from summer holidays, making the search for new premises or reorganisation of existing classrooms difficult and expensive.

Reports say the government was forced to act because of a sudden change of guidance by the Department of Education. Up until two weeks ago, the Department had been happy to allow children to attend RAAC-built schools. But the unexpected collapse of a beam in a school that had shown no external signs of risk, plus two similar incidents outside of England, prompted a rethink.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the government “will spend what it takes” to make schools safe from the crumbly concrete. “We must spend the money,” he said in a TV interview, without naming a sum.

The Chancellor said all 22,000 schools built or repaired since 2018 had been checked. The majority where RAAC had been identified were able to operate at least partially, he said, and the government would act “very fast” to mitigate any new risks that were found.

Mr Hunt would not speculate on Press reports that 7,000 schools could ultimately be found to be at risk, but acknowledged that more “awkward” and “difficult” information could come to light.

The shadow education secretary for the opposition Labour party, Bridget Phillips, said, “I can think of no more defining image of 13 years of Tory government than children being sat in classrooms under metal props to prevent ceilings from falling on their heads.”





* * *

Eighteen months since the Covid pandemic officially ended, its effects are still being felt in a variety of areas.

For instance, before the pandemic about one in 10 children were persistently absent from school. That figure today is up to one in five.

The attractions of staying home, as experienced under pandemic restrictions, seem to outweigh the excitement of meeting friends and playing games at school.

Something similar seems to be happening with mums and dads, with many office workers preferring to continue working from home rather than return to their offices.

Where social behaviour has changed most notably, however, is in the nation’s supermarkets, where customers are displaying unusual verbal and physical violence.

The Tesco chain says it has seen physical assaults on its staff increase by a third since last year and it is now offering body cameras to employees.

Earlier this year, the British Retail Consortium reported that abuse against retail staff had almost doubled compared to pre-Covid levels. It recorded more than 850 incidents per day in 2021/22, against a pre-Covid figure of 450 a day in 2019/20.

Incidents included racial and sexual abuse, the BRC said, which was having “a huge emotional and physical impact on people.”

Tesco boss Ken Murphy called for a toughening of the law making it a specific offence to assault, threaten or abuse retail staff, rather than being an aggravating factor in convictions.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said, “The pandemic has normalised appalling levels of violence and abusive behaviour against retail workers.”





* * *

Life as a cop…

A police officer sees a woman standing in the middle of the road and asks her if she is all right. “Yes,” she says, “but how do I get to the hospital?” Says the cop: “Just keep standing right where you are.”

A traffic policeman overtakes a slow-moving car and sees the driver is an elderly woman who is steering the wheel with her knees while knitting a garment. “Pull over,” shouts the cop. “No, it’s a scarf,” the old lady shouts back.

A police recruit is asked, “What would you do if you are instructed to arrest your own mother?” Recruit: “Call for backup.”

A college professor is driving home drunk late one Saturday night when he is flagged down by a policeman who enumerates his offences and asks where he is going. The professor replies, “I am currently on my way to a lecture concerning the dangers of drinking, smoking and staying up late.”