The huge chasm between Uhuru and Kibaki regimes

Mwai Kibaki’s burial was accompanied by a clamour of admiring eulogies and scathing vituperations, all attesting to one of his important legacies: expansion of the democratic space and with it, robust media freedom and right of expression.

It is important to critique Kibaki’s legacy in this manner, especially since his tenure firmly anchored the significance of ‘legacy’ in our national political lexicon. It was during his tenancy at State House that a perspective of the interminable Nyayo era was finally acquired.

This nation then began to appreciate that a president’s imprint upon national memory has nothing to do with the immensity of power accumulated, or autocratic rampages against institutions.

The evolution of Kibaki’s legacy was experienced and internalised simultaneously by all Kenyans in the transformation of education and social services, freedom, democracy and the Constitution of Kenya 2010, prosperity and a pervasive climate of possibility and, most visibly, ambitious infrastructural development.

In these undertakings, Kibaki first demonstrated the essence and best use of state authority – that government can be a force for good, and that, as Cicero would say, salus populi, suprema lex esto (the welfare of the people is the supreme law).

This legacy was always going to be a tough act to follow.

From his first day in office, President Kenyatta made it clear that he was quite alive to his predecessor’s achievements, just as he was emphatic that he would distinguish himself and possibly chart his own equally impactful course.

Rhetoric of grand statecraft

Looking back over a decade, one is struck by the array of modalities employed by Kenyatta, deliberately as well as inadvertently, in approaching his allotted assignment.

The first, clearly, is ostensible emulation and mimicking.

Ostensible because while outwardly replicating Kibaki’s oeuvre, Kenyatta’s iterations tend to negate it. Take constitutional change as an example. Kibaki in 2005 and 2010 attempted to discharge overdue political obligations by initiating a dispensation that would provide the institutional underpinning for a freer, more hopeful and highly enterprising nation. An inclusive, comprehensive, people-driven constitutional change project that delivered a citizen-centred, rights-based and decolonising charter.

On the other hand, through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Kenyatta appealed to the rhetoric of grand statecraft with the aim of abrogating our dispensation of freedom and instituting a regime of personalised permissions instead.

The second instance of antithetical, or inimical emulation, relates to infrastructure.

Whilst Kibaki’s infrastructure projects were dictated by development requirements identified through rational economic transformation strategies, a number of Kenyatta initiatives have been criticised as expensive, ill-thought-out, non-priority vanity projects.

To agree with Francis Muthaura, Kibaki’s infrastructure projects increased the confidence of Kenyans.

Kenyatta's ‘concrete’ legacy

Kenyatta’s mega projects have, on the other hand, punctured that confidence. Indeed, Kenyatta has evinced determination to hew a legacy for himself against the rock-face of institutional restrictions to policy possibilities, fiscal constraints and severe political limitations.

Projecting himself out of Kibaki’s shadow has entailed significant departures from critical policies denying us continuity and disrupting momentum.

His struggle, therefore, has been to liberate his agenda from any obstacle, including legitimate institutional circumscriptions.

At the same time, Kenyatta’s accomplishments so far indicate a formulaic conception of legacy. It increasingly appears that Kenyatta understands his legacy as comprising a stand-alone special project, or set of projects carefully identified, executed and curated to exclude the great run of quotidian executive chores necessary to discharge his constitutional mandate.

This differs with the inherently summative conception of legacy as the evaluation of aggregate accomplishments over a period.

Furthermore, Kenyatta’s discernible definition of legacy leans heavily in favour of the tangible at the expense of the intangible.

Quite possibly, it is this pursuit of a ‘concrete’ legacy that has turned Kenya into a voracious consumer of cement.

Kibaki’s greatest legacy

Kenyatta’s concrete legacy is obviously aimed at surpassing Kibaki’s infrastructural accomplishments.

However, this resolute pursuit of the tangible is not complemented by intangible achievements. On the contrary, an environment of arbitrary violence, general precarity, contraction of freedoms, democratic jeopardy, anaemic local enterprise, emergence of monopolies and retreat into oligarchy are key features of the erosion of national confidence.

Kenyatta’s formulaic pursuit of legacy is best highlighted by his political mimicking of Kibaki’s constitutional legacy.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 was promulgated under the Grand Coalition Government, which was symbolically inaugurated by a Handshake between Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga on the steps of Harambee house.

In like fashion, the ill-fated BBI was initiated by the Handshake-Azimio ‘government’, which was inaugurated by a Handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga on the steps of Harambee House.

The antecedents and objectives of each set of events couldn’t be more contrary, yet the similarity and sequence of salient events is obviously contrived.

Kibaki’s greatest legacy might therefore be the idea of a legacy as a framework for examining performance and contribution to the greater good in order to evaluate a President’s understanding of their assignment.