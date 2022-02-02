How young celebrity candidates can win seats in 2022

You are a musician who's been invited to perform at a holiday concert in Mombasa. It's been sponsored by a leading beverage company that's paying the bills for you and your manager to attend, including air tickets.

You get to the airport and for once go into the VIP lounge. It’s full of plain-looking idle people, but they are called “Mheshimiwa” by airport police. When you land in Mombasa, as you wait for the courtesy bus for performers to fill up, you see the other guys enter SUVs and speed off.

You get to your hotel and settle down to practise. But you want to eat first. Then in the dining room, you spot the same people, already taking their lunch. They all have lanyards around their necks with “honourable” in front of their names. Some now look familiar; you have seen them backstage at concerts, at the VIP tents of funerals, or getting saluted by police.

And in a moment of clarity, you decide that you should be among them. You read about their salaries. It’s unbelievable. Kenyan legislators are among the highest-paid in the world, earning about Sh1 million a month. They get a car grant and a car loan, plus a guaranteed mortgage and medical care for their families. They are paid allowances every time they meet, plus free international travel to write reports that no one will read.

As I write this, MPs are completing their long recess, a nine-week paid holiday that ran from December 3 to January 24. With these considerable perks, it is no longer unusual for people to leave lucrative private-sector jobs to run for public office.

Recently, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission published the general rules that will govern the countdown to August 9, 2022. Public servants have until February 9 to resign, which is six months to the election, regardless of what courts may decide. But already many celebrities including musicians, lawyers, comedians and radio hosts have shown an interest in running.

But it’s also costly. A recent global study published on the Cost of Politics website found that while Kenyan legislators are among the highest-paid in the world, the cost of entry excludes candidates who do not have sizable resources.

The more money one spends, the higher one's chances of winning and some candidates are already on billboards, paying at least Sh200,000 per month, and have trucks with loudspeakers and dancers driving through markets to blare their accomplishments.

The report found that the average cost of running a campaign for the Senate in the 2017 election was Sh35.5 million, the National Assembly Sh18.2 million and MCAs costing Sh3.1 million. A big surprise was that the seat of woman representative was the second most expensive, with candidates spending an average of Sh22.8 million. This is because candidates for senator and woman rep seats travel across vast counties while those seeking MP and MCA ones have smaller territories to cover.

The report highlighted the importance of party nominations, especially in regions where their leaders are dominant deities and communities vote as a bloc. It then becomes more important for candidates to spend more, Sh19 million for Senate at the nomination stage, than the General Election.

Securing the ticket of a dominant party is very significant and could be the clincher, three quarters of the way, so candidates front-load their expenses to achieve this. But the Cost of Politics report noted that a loophole in 2017 was that people who lost out at the party level then had a window to run as independent candidates.

That is the case again this year, with the IEBC deadline for political parties to submit candidate names being Thursday, April 28, while people who want to contest as independent candidates have a few more days, and can apply up to Monday, May 2.

So how can a young person with a high profile make it big in the political arena? I asked some candidates who ran in 2017 for their advice on winning strategies: money and lots of it will reduce campaign stress.

Get people who believe in you to help fund the campaign - if no one does, then question if you should be standing. Work with organised groups such as women "chamas" and churches. Learn the systems and processes of electioneering. Learn about communication and where your story fits.

Find the pressure or outrage points of your voters. Canvass door to door. Get a team mix of hardened campaigners and passionate believers but don’t trust them completely.