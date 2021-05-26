How we fell in love with ghosts

Supa Modo

The 2018, “Supa Modo”, directed by Likarion Wainaina, is the story of Jo, whose dream is to be become a superhero.

Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Our writers, poets, and filmmakers spent many years trying to fix what was broken.
  • These young ones, spend a lot of time making the future.

The Nommo Award Long List was announced this week. The Nommo Awards honour works of speculative fiction by Africans. They are the fruits of The African Speculative Fiction Society.

