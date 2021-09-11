How we express ourselves digitally matters

communication

Digital communication often blankets our feelings and can create ambiguity, often giving a message the unintended meaning.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Sam Wambugu

Informatician

How we say something is just as good as what we say. Our facial movements, gestures of our hands, and the tone of our voice determine how well our message is received and how long it is remembered.

