How we can find hope in a pandemic

Nairobi commuters

Communters wait for a bus to return to home before a new 8pm-4am curfew in Nairobi on March 27, 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

There has been a sustained call for resilience from our leaders during these difficult times, and part of encouragement to the public has involved many ways of telling people to tough it out. Meanwhile, the number of infectious Covid-19 variants is rising, we are back into county restricted movements, closed businesses, lost jobs and zero cushion for the vulnerable.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.