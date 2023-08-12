How to resolve youth unemployment crisis

"You can't blame the youth. You can't blame the youth of today ...The teacher used to teach about Christopher Columbus and he said he was a very great man. The teacher used to teach about Pirate Hawking. And he said he was a very great man,"

“Can't Blame the Youth" by the Wailers.

Youth unemployment in Kenya should be discussed from two distinct lenses: youth with skills and those without.

This article restricts itself to youths with a university degree.

The headline of the Daily Nation of Monday, August 7 was on young graduate unemployment. It is a fact that unemployment among university graduates in Kenya is now soaring high.

Graduate unemployment has more devastating impact on any society for several reasons. It can act as disincentive for younger generation from studying hard. Why work hard in school when there are no jobs? It creates a pool of very clever unemployed youths who can then utilise their skills on social ills. For example, unethical hacking is at times driven by unemployed computer science graduates. Graduate unemployment piles up national and household debts as parents’ financial investment towards educating the youngsters is never recouped.

It is also a major source of societal upheavals. Most political revolutions are pushed by discontented elites who then mobilise the masses. By virtue of being elites, their believability and trust among the people is high. Hence when they urge the masses to revolt against any system, the masses often follow. For example, the Arab Spring was a political revolution that swept across the Middle East toppling dictators that had held power for many years like Hosni Mubarak of Egypt and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya. It started in Tunisia when an unemployed young graduate hawking wares in the street was accosted by police. In Kenya, removal of section 2A in 1990s was powered by university students’ violent agitation.

Kenya’s fight for independence was powered by the elite youth. The Daniel Mois, Tom Mboyas, and Mwai Kibakis all started agitation when they were young (Though Moi and Mboya did not have university education).

Therefore, a forward thinking society must always ponder about the wellbeing of their most educated youth.

The article divides possible solutions into micro and macro interventions. Macro interventions refer to policy interventions by government. Micro interventions refer to personal interventions.

At macro level, the government needs to relook at various policy and legislative barriers that create ‘artificial’ young graduate unemployment. Take for instance engineering. There are about 20,000 engineering graduates but only 3,000 certified engineers. This is in a country with a dire need of engineers. The engineering board has erected various barriers of entry into the profession, ostensibly to “maintain professional standards”. One key pre-certification requirement is experience and internship. Probably national government can cause counties and various governmental institutions to admit fresh graduates for practical experience. Some of the certification courses can be offered at the university level.

This artificial erection of barriers of entry into professional careers is not restricted to engineering. It cuts across many professions.

But national legislation can also create graduate employment. For example, except for very specialised areas like medicine, science courses (like physics and chemistry) have one of the highest rates of graduate unemployment in Kenya. Most graduates in Bachelors of Science chemistry courses either work as salespersons for various drug companies or undertake a post-graduate diploma in education and drift into teaching.

Any person, including manufacturers, who needs services that require scientific skills, for example, product testing and certification, troops to monopolised government institutions like the Kenya Bureau of Standards. Legislation can be enacted to free up testing, conformity assessments and metrology services from government.

The same process of “freeing up” government control of professional services to create jobs for young graduates should also apply to institutions like Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service and the Government Chemist.

The same applies to National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). The legal monopoly they have been granted to render certain services should be removed and granted to respective professionals.

To understand well how these institutions and the law underpinning them create artificial unemployment, imagine a situation where only the Attorney General is allowed to practice law in Kenya. If you have a legal problem, you have to go to AG Chambers for services. There would be no private legal services and no jobs for young lawyers. That is the current position in many fields in Kenya.

University reforms should focus on the employability of graduates. Ministry of Education should track graduates and publish data that reveal graduate employment status. That would compel universities to mind more about what courses they offer. Probably, universities need to specialise. Some can be "applied science universities" that are tied to industries and offer practical education. Others can be "research universities" whose aim is to uncover new knowledge.

The government can also consider expanding graduates’ internship programmes.

At the micro level, universities students can consider taking a variety of choices that would boost their employability chances. That might include better choice of courses; adopting volunteerism early as a means of creating necessary strategic linkages with industry. It helps when a political science student volunteers in political activities in his constituency. Also, it is important to diversify skills.

For example, it helps when a student undertaking Bachelor of Commerce simultaneously undertakes a professional course like Certified Public Accountancy. It helps when a journalism student has a blog that highlights various news in campus. It helps when a business studies student opens a kiosk.