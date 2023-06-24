How to identify and ward off digital tricksters

It’s baffling and concerning how thousands of Kenyans continue to fall prey to scammers who use text messages and calls to lure unsuspecting people to seemingly sweet deals that turn into misery and anguish.

Most of my articles these days are about online scammers and cyber security in general, partly motivated by hordes of emails I receive from defrauded Kenyans. And this is not just a Kenyan or African problem; it’s a global headache.

Individuals and institutions alike are losing billions to scammers. It would be daily breaking news if these losses were reported. You likely know people or institutions that have been swindled – some left destitute.

The situation is particularly dire for the elderly and non-tech-savvy Kenyans, who seldom separate swindlers from Good Samaritans. The scammers milk the generosity and kind-heartedness of most people.

They send text messages requesting money to help a friend or relative who is supposedly in a tight spot. They try to evoke sympathy or urgency to convince text recipients to send money or provide personal information. They hope that the recipient will act quickly without verifying the authenticity of the situation.

Rushed to hospital

Such messages go like this, “Hey [Recipient’s Name], it’s [Friend/Family Member’s Name]. I’m in a tough situation and need your help urgently. I got into a car accident and was rushed to hospital, but the hospital needs a deposit before they can attend to me. I’m short on cash and can’t access my bank account. Could you lend me XXX shillings? I promise to pay you back as soon as I can. Please reply quickly; I’m desperate.”

Pay attention to your instincts; don’t just click on links thoughtlessly. Scammers may send text messages containing malicious links or attachments. Clicking on these links or downloading the attachments can instal software on your device, allowing scammers to take control of the device.

Fake relationship text messages have lured both men and women to the snare of scammers. Such messages will start like this, “Hey there! I couldn’t help but notice your profile online. You seem amazing, and I would love to know you better. I’m new to this area and looking for someone special. Can we chat privately? “

Exercise caution with online connections: Be mindful of engaging with individuals you meet online, especially if you haven’t thoroughly verified their identity or intentions. Stick to reputable and well-known dating platforms if you search for love and relationships online.

As a society, we need to be our brother’s keeper—educate those likely to fall prey to these schemes—the less educated and the elderly. Educate them on how to spot signs of scammers. Ask them to share suspicious information with friends and family before they respond.