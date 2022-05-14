How to find spy cameras in private places

Today, powerful but tiny surveillance and listening devices are widely available. It is safe to assume that we are constantly being watched, sometimes even in places we believe to be safe. The perverts hide small cameras in private places and film unsuspecting individuals. They use the clips to blackmail, sell to porn sites or feed their insatiable twisted craving.

Hidden cameras are common in dressing rooms, locker rooms, public toilets, hotel rooms, and swimming pools. Thus, nothing should be taken for granted. Covert cameras have also been reported in Airbnb rentals.

Despite Airbnb's rule that hosts must disclose all security cameras in their listings and that cameras are not allowed in private areas, like bedrooms and bathrooms, there is no guarantee that all hosts comply.

Cameras are hard to spot. They can be as small as half an inch. They are carefully attached to small objects. If you are in a new place where your privacy is paramount, keep an eye out for anything that doesn't seem right. A small hole or wire in the wall or blinking light are all signs that there may be a camera in your room.

It's advisable to draw the curtains, turn off the lights, and examine anything that blinks unexplainably. By doing so, you'll be able to see flashing red or green LED lights that are difficult to spot during the day.

Be meticulous: Look carefully at smoke detectors, air filters, electrical outlets, books on tables or shelves, wireless speakers, seats, tissue paper holders, and tables.

Certain areas are more likely to be targeted than others. Bathrooms and sleeping areas are common targets for snoops. Pay special attention to the bathroom mirror as it is a common target for peeping Tom.

Don't overlook house plants, chargers, adapters, or light stands, especially bedside lamps. Unplug any unusual power outlets or adapters you find.

Don't turn on the TV or other loud devices when you enter your hotel room before you dust for listening and recording devices. Take a walk around the room and listen. In some cases, motion-sensing surveillance cameras slightly buzz when in operation.

If you make a mobile phone call while in your room and experience signal interference at a specific place, stop and check the area carefully. The phone signal interference could be due to a spy camera or listening device.

If you frequently visit places where your privacy could be violated, buy a hidden camera lens detector. It enables you to locate visually any hidden cameras by detecting light that reflects off a lens of a recording device. It can be bought in shops that sell digital security devices.

If you find the offending prying eyes, do not touch them. If you want to keep evidence, take a picture or video, and contact the authorities for further scrutiny.