How to ensure women win in 2022 elections

Over 23 women have expressed interest in running for the governor’s seat in next year’s election. This is a remarkable improvement from the 2017 elections and if at least half of these women are successful, we could have at least 12 counties with women governors in 2022.

This increase in female gubernatorial candidates must not be taken lightly. It was only until five years ago, in 2017, that we had the first three female governors; Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet). The fact that more women are showing interest in these high-stakes political seats should not only be a reason for celebration, but an opportunity for Kenyans to support female leadership in several ways.

Politics is an expensive enterprise. It takes an incredible amount of resources to run a well-oiled campaign. Few individuals can afford to fund campaigns. Most candidates will need to fundraise, borrow or sell property to marshal a respectable campaign chest. For many women candidates, it is exceptionally difficult to raise funds because it takes a lot more convincing for Kenyans to believe in female leadership. This is why I argue here that the best way to support women leadership is to put our money where our mouths are; fund female candidates.

To the few individuals behind-the-scenes who bankroll political campaigns for varied reasons, it is time to level the playing field by throwing your weight behind a female candidate.

Perceptions about women

Second, we must support female candidates by strengthening their capacity to lead. We could do this by creating training and mentorship opportunities particularly for the less experienced candidates. They need support on fundraising, public speaking, image management, how to handle the media, public relations and the basics of running a campaign. Institutions that plan on investing significant resources in the upcoming elections must prioritise women gubernatorial and senatorial candidates if their efforts are to make any significant contributions to national politics.

Third, political parties must shape up. They need to move beyond lip service on gender balance and make it possible for women candidates to participate in elective politics. Political parties must safeguard their female candidates by ensuring that they are not victims of harassment, bullying, intimidation, abuse and electoral fraud. More importantly, political seats — both elective and nominated — must not only be gender sensitive, but also based on merit and ensure that deserving female candidates are given a chance to lead.

Lastly, women candidates can only go so far without the support of the electorate. Kenyans should give women candidates a chance to not only express their ideas but an opportunity to lead.

Our perceptions about women and leadership must change and evolve into believing that a woman candidate is as good and capable as a male candidate, if not better. The days of intimidating female candidates and subjecting them to unfair scrutiny and criticism should be behind us.