How Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts security in Horn of Africa

Non-Ukrainian citizens crossing Ukrainian-Polish border due to the ongoing Russian attacks and conflict, in Medyka, Poland on March 1, 2022. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The war is fueling a profound food security crisis and exacerbating extant political instability.
  • The war has heightened Africa’s vulnerability to rising costs of fuel and fertilisers

The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 highlighted the growing unilateralism of powerful nations, now undermining global multilateralism and pushing our multipolar world deeper into the abyss of a New Cold War. The Ukrainian crisis is rippling through the Horn of Africa, spawning new security dynamics in a region on the tornado-path of the geopolitical rivalries of major powers.

