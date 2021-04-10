How Kenya plays with terrorist fire

Militants

Al-Shabaab militants train in the outskirts of Mogadishu. 

Photo credit: File

By  Philip Ochieng

Where people are increasingly aware that America's martial activities abroad are totally selfish, any poor state willingly lending itself as a conduit is playing with fire.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Faustine Ngila: Are you ready technologically to live alone?

  2. Philip Ochieng: How Kenya plays with terrorist fire

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Who will repay IMF when we all die from taxation?

  4. Magesha Ngwiri: Mad at MPs? Don’t re-elect them

  5. Eric Ng'eno: We The People must find ways of reclaiming the soul of the nation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.