How Kenya lost its Olympic groove

Kenya's Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates after winning the men's 800m final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • It is not that African athletes have got worse rather than rivals elsewhere having become better.
  • Worryingly, the African diaspora, is rising rapidly in sports, eating the lunch of their relatives back on the continent.

In a few days, the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be done and dusted. Before it, the last Olympics in Brazil’s commercial capital Rio de Janeiro in 2016 were a good hunting season for Kenya. It was 15th highest in the medal standings and the highest-placed African nation, taking home a decent haul of six golds, six silvers and one bronze.

