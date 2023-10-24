How Israel-Hamas war affects us

How is the war between Israel and the Hamas-administrated Palestine likely to affect macroeconomic conditions here at home? From my ‘A’ level history classes, I remember the famous statement by former UK Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain when Germany mounted a military campaign to annex Czechoslovakia in 1938.

He said: “How horrible, fatalistic, incredible it is that we should be digging trenches and trying on gas masks here because of a quarrel in a faraway country between people of whom we know nothing about?”

The Israel-Hamas war will not require us to try on gas masks and dig trenches. But we must start thinking about the potential effects of the war on our macroeconomic conditions. Just how fragile is our economy to the war between Israel and Hamas?

This conflict is bound to send tremors throughout the world because the Middle East region is both a major supplier of oil and key shipping passageway. But what are the country-specific and near-term macroeconomic risks for Kenya? What are the potential risks and where are we most vulnerable as a country?

It seems we are most vulnerable in terms of the likely impact of the war on depreciation of the exchange rate. The war may be in faraway countries but currency pressures will bring it home. The war in Ukraine hit Kenya, and Africa, through the channel of food, fuel and fertiliser prices. This one will hit us through the channel of an exchange rate depreciation.

It starts with nervousness in London and Wall Street. The dollars start flying out of Kenya—to safety and quality. With the US Fed projecting higher interest rates, the domestic market for government securities is also likely to endure more pressures.

Underlying vulnerabilities

The war has come in the context of an economy struggling with record debt, thus adding significant risk atop an already fragile outlook. We have been in the middle of navigating turbulence caused by high interest rates and a depreciating exchange rate.

Although a massive $2 billion one-bullet Eurobond payment that we must settle in June next year has been hanging over our heads, the government is optimistic that we are well on the road to raising the resources from multilateral and regional banks to meet our loan obligations.

It has also been optimistic that, in the event external debt service costs threaten to overwhelm us, we would tap resources from our reserves to repay our debts. International reserves stand at nearly $7 billion, or 3.7 months of import cover.

Just how optimistic the government has been is best captured by a recent quote from the Central Bank of Kenya governor, Dr Kamau Thugge: “There is absolutely no doubt as to whether the government will be able to meet that maturity.”

At the risk of being accused of engaging in alarmism and economic scaremongerin, I’m compelled to say what I say here because, in circumstances such as we are in, there is value in discussing, assessing and attempting to identify our underlying vulnerabilities.

African governments don’t discuss underlying vulnerabilities. They invariably default to potential trigger events, like the Middle East crisis, to explain away economic lethargy and postpone the painful policy decisions that must be taken to address sluggish economic conditions.

Debt servicing costs

Our leaders will forever remain overly optimistic even when it is clear to everyone that vulnerabilities are building up. Were a sudden spike in debt service costs to overwhelm us, we would end up with few feasible options due to the underlying vulnerabilities in our systems.

I have heard economic pundits float the idea of n a pre-emptive debt restructuring programme — complete with haircuts — like it was done in Ghana as a possible option for Kenya. Yet the evidence seems to suggest to me that doing what the Ghanaians did will only serve to heighten the risk of a severe banking system stress.

Kenya’s three leading retail banks have the greatest exposure to the sovereign through Treasury Bills and Bonds and haircuts could precipitate a big banking crisis. With the advances we have made in mobile banking, any systemic and widespread instability in the banking system can prove to be very difficult to manage.

‘Wanjiku’, the ordinary bank depositor, does not need to physically queue at a bank to withdraw her deposits. She will simply use her mobile phone applications to transfer money from her bank account to her M-Pesa wallet, then withdraw the cash at the nearest M-Pesa agent.

Clearly, we are more vulnerable to a digital bank run — as happened to Silicon Valley Bank, where depositors withdrew $40 billion in one day through internet banking. The pension sector, with billions of shillings invested in Treasury Bills and Bonds, would also be rendered vulnerable and exposed.