How group dynamics and cultural forces cause instability in schools

There has been instability at the Moi Girls High School-Eldoret for the past 13 years mainly caused by the high turnover of principals in this period. This has some similarity with the national football team, Harambee Stars, which has changed coaches regularly during the same period with nothing to show for it in regional and continental football performance.

This school was established in 1928 for European children whose parents had settled around Eldoret. It has since then been a centre of excellence for education of girls.

In addition, former President Daniel Arap Moi was the chairman of its board of management for about 40 years, giving the school a special status in the education sector.

Former principals, such as the late Ms Ank de Vlaas and the late Mrs Hellen Cherambos, were held with high esteem by their peers due to the prestige that came with heading this school.

That is no longer the case. Four out of six principals “head-hunted” and posted to the school since the retirement of Mrs Cherambos in 2008 were hounded out unceremoniously.

The other two retired on age grounds. This has led to the perception that being deployed to be a principal to the school is a sure route to ignominy if this trend is not stopped.

Personal agenda

Let us go to the basics. A school is composed of a group of people with expectations, aspirations, fears and hopes. They undergo group dynamics on a continuous basis. The deployment of a new principal alters relationships among key players in a school, especially the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and board members. This sets in motion the four stages of group formation — namely, forming, storming and performing.

According to Charles B. Handy, in his various books, “groups develop and mature like individuals, they have fairly clearly defined growth cycles’’. It is at the second stage of storming that matters become delicate. According to Handy, "a lot of personal agenda is revealed and a certain amount of interpersonal hostility is generated. If successfully handled, this period leads to a more realistic setting of objectives, procedures and norms.’’

Another issue of concern is the ‘’school culture’’. According to Handy, there are four types of cultures; namely, ‘’club culture, the role culture, the task culture and the personal culture’’. Each one of these cultures has different characteristics. However, a school could have modes of operation that depict an existence of one or several cultures in it at once.

To me, the challenges the school has faced need to be addressed through a critical study of the trend of events since 2008. First, consider the role of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on this matter. Whereas TSC participated in identifying and posting the four principals and redeploying them elsewhere when things did not work, it cannot be held solely responsible for the instability in the school. However, it tends to respond to pressure emanating from the school. Under the circumstances, it is an accomplice.

Impressive credentials

Secondly, the study may need to find out whether stakeholders in the school agitate for changes of principals at the storming stage rather than help them to manage the group dynamics to the level of maturity and stability. If that is true, could the BoM and TSC be giving in to these forces too soon, leading to the deployment of new principals, which, in turn, precipitate the beginning of new cycles?

Thirdly, could the teachers and non- teaching staff have developed a culture that focuses on their interest rather than the larger interests of the school, hence frustrating the efforts of principals who may wish to institute changes necessary for improvement of the school? The principals could be serving under their mercy.

Fourthly, the study cannot avoid focusing on the role of the BoM in the changes. Whereas, the chairpersons of the board have been eminent persons with impressive credentials over the period, one wonders whether they have the time and patience to monitor the subterranean forces that occasionally derail the best-laid plans by the principals.