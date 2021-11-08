How group dynamics and cultural forces cause instability in schools

Moi Girls High School-Eldoret

A police officer keeps guard at Moi Girls High School-Eldoret as candidates tackle their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination in October 2013.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

There has been instability at the Moi Girls High School-Eldoret for the past 13 years mainly caused by the high turnover of principals in this period. This has some similarity with the national football team, Harambee Stars, which has changed coaches regularly during the same period with nothing to show for it in regional and continental football performance.

