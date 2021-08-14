How Code Red hits home when loved ones come under threat

A couple of weeks ago, a Greek friend of mine took his little girl to Greece for a carefully-timed holiday and to see her grandparents. All seemed safe, masks donned, anti-Covid precautions duly taken. But that was before the fires started.

Watching television last week, I saw voracious, raging flames turn trees there into burnt matchsticks, consume homes and cars, and send terrified people fleeing to the ocean. At the beaches, the orange sky and choking, ash-filled air became a modern version of apocalyptic hell.

My friend’s family home in Greece is a long way from the fires, but their speed of travel is frightening. I realised that it is when disaster has personal implications, when it becomes a threat to loved ones, that we really take it seriously.

In this case, we have no excuse.

The Greek fires were caused by climate change, as were similar conflagrations recently in Turkey, Canada and the United States.

Over-heating of planet earth also caused unprecedented flooding in Europe and is remorselessly melting the polar ice caps.

And it is all our fault.

Rising temperatures

Emissions of carbon dioxide caused by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas and by the likes of car exhaust emissions have raised the world’s temperature by 1 degree Centigrade, with heating above the disaster point of 1.5C coming perilously close.

A United Nations report last week put it plainly: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land.” The situation was “Code Red for humanity,” the UN said.

Scientists say catastrophe can be avoided if the world acts fast.

Deep cuts in greenhouse gases could stabilise rising temperatures – but that requires decisive, indeed painful, action by all the world’s nations, in particular China and the United States.

A key climate summit known as COP26 is scheduled for October in Glasgow, Scotland, and it is there that these decisions must be taken.

Declared UN chief Antonio Guterres, “If we combine forces, we can avert climate catastrophe, but there is no time for delay and no room for excuses.”

***

Food banks are places where people who are struggling to make ends meet can come for supplies which cost them nothing... financially, that is. A hidden cost for many mothers is the shame they feel in accepting free food.

One charity has solved the problem by installing a “dignity till” at its shop, the Fish Quay Hub, in North Shields seaport.

Brian Burridge, founder of the charity, North East Homeless, said, “It’s basically a pretend till. If you’re struggling and you come into the shop with your kids, we can do a fake transaction. We had a spare till so the staff can just press a few buttons and ring it up and your kids think it’s just a normal shop. They don’t have to know you’re in a food bank.”

News of the fake till was shared hundreds of times on social media and one user wrote, “As a family support worker, I know the shame that parents can feel when they are unable to provide for their families. This is an absolutely brilliant idea.”

***

The Olympic Games nearly did not take place and when they did, in Tokyo, it was without spectators and against the wishes of most Japanese people.

When they ended last week, athletes had remained largely safe.

However, many young Japanese felt emboldened by the big event to go drinking and break anti-Covid rules, and infection rates soared.

On a sporting level, competitors from 86 nations had broken record after record and the role of sport as a unifying, international factor was highlighted once again.

Great Britain finished fourth, behind only the hugely populous United States and China, plus Japan, and far ahead of its European neighbours, France, Italy and Germany.

Sports fans in Britain had to get up in the middle of the night to see events live on television but the growing buzz as the days passed testified to the Games’ unique morale-boosting qualities at a doleful time.

The runners did Kenya proud, too, making it the top African nation and 19th overall, ahead of Uganda (36), and far beyond mighty South Africa (52) and Egypt (54).

Long live Kipchoge & Co!

***

Sergeant to army recruit: “What’s your name, lad?”

Recruit: “John, sergeant.”

Sergeant, outraged: “We don’t use first names in the army, we use surnames like Smith or Jones or Brown. Now what’s your surname?”

Recruit: “Darling, sergeant, my name is John Darling.”

Sergeant: “Right, John, here’s what I want you to do…”

***

True story: Back in 1971, Mr and Mrs William Farmer of Margate travelled across England to Wales for their summer holidays.

Once there, they signed up for a railway mystery tour, expecting to visit the Welsh mountains. The mystery tour took them straight back to Margate.

“We nearly fell through the station platform,” said Mr Farmer.