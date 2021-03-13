How builders can make our roads safer

Road users

A boda-boda riding carrying a passanger passes between two pedestrians along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.


 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Properly placed crossings have to be designed into roads before they are built.
  • Road use by bicycle and motorbike riders must be made a priority.

Several massive infrastructural development projects have been going on in Kenya, with roads a primary focus. However, roads are still far from being inclusive. For example, road access and use by people with a disability is a huge gap.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Ban on political rallies a godsend

  2. Kaltum Guyo: No politician deserves a gun

  3. Otieno Otieno: Tanzania siege mentality on Covid worrying

  4. Tom Mshindi: Hungry children a sympton of systemic defect 

  5. Makau Mutua: Reality check on homosexuality

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.