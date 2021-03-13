How builders can make our roads safer

Several massive infrastructural development projects have been going on in Kenya, with roads a primary focus. However, roads are still far from being inclusive. For example, road access and use by people with a disability is a huge gap.

Our rapidly changing transport ecosystem has resulted in many shifts, and while road users are usually faulted for “driving irresponsibly”, or “disobeying road laws and regulations”, there are many other matters at play that must be considered by road builders and governing authorities.

One key issue is that the term “road user” has been understood to be “motorist”, usually someone driving a vehicle with four wheels. Consideration of who road users are should begin with the vast majority — pedestrians. Most roads have not been built with priority for pedestrians, yet most city and town dwellers walk long distances. They need wider and better-maintained pavements.

Secondly, considering our equatorial placement and nonstop exposure to direct sunshine, rain showers and brisk breezes for most of the year, well-placed rest stops with water faucets would be advisable — they are essential for higher quality of life.

Furthermore, properly placed crossings have to be designed into roads before they are built. This should take into account the habits of people who already live in the area, whose behaviour affects the placement of bus stops, markets and more.

Road design

Thirdly, road use by bicycle and motorbike riders must be made a priority. Roads are rarely designed to accommodate them, and both bicycles (most commonly the famed Black Mamba) and motorcycles do a dangerous dance between the pavement and the road, becoming a challenge for both pedestrians and motorists alike.

The number of motorbikes in Kenya has increased rapidly over the past few years, with the sector providing jobs for young people as couriers, transport providers and more, and indirectly to mechanics, spare parts dealers, importers and many others.

Research shows that two-wheelers are fast becoming the most common mode of vehicular transport in Africa. To continue to ignore these users in infrastructure development would result in disaster.

The multiple road users must be taught how to respect one another for mutual co-existence in harmony, in ways that do not create false hierarchies of importance. One way to do this is by moving from the current value system of cars-first to people-first.

Road design also rarely incorporates proper bus stops. A major cause of traffic is the informal stops that public transport managers have had to come up with and maintain by themselves.

To make it worse, many roads, from highways to paths, are plunged in darkness at night because of unreliable or non-existent street lights. Dark roads, aside from being a major road accident hazard, also exacerbates muggings, hijackings and more. It is, therefore, crucial that road design and maintenance be more human-centred.