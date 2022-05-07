How Azimio should pick presidential running mate

Despite the extremely exasperating manner Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka has been going about the Azimio running-mate issue, I don't think his demand is outlandish. As his sidekick Daniel Maanzo, the Makueni MP, pointedly asked the other day, what votes are Kikuyus bringing to Azimio?

He had hit a sensitive spot. But he was right on the mark. Votes must be the yardstick. As things stand now, Mt Kenya is intoxicated with UDA. Notwithstanding the region's huge voter base, those numbers are not relevant to Azimio at the moment. Kambas have definitely been more pro-Azimio.

Knee-jerk aversion

Sometime back I did a jaunt across the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui and got a feel that a good majority of Wiper voters supported Azimio, or were leaning in that direction. What's more, the governors of those three counties were even more pro-Azimio than Kalonzo and were working hard to pull their own supporters along with them. Ukambani doesn't have that crude, knee-jerk aversion to Raila Odinga you get in the Mountain. They've backed him fully before in 2013 and 2017 anyway.

Wiper has threatened to reconsider its support for Azimio if the running-mate issue is not decided in its favour. If Ukambani turns its back on Azimio, it will be a disaster for the coalition. To add to the confusion, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua wants to withdraw from the coalition over what he claims to be "disrespect" shown to his Maendeleo Chap Chap party. Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has already withdrawn from campaigning due to what he regards as Kalonzo's bossiness in Ukambani.

Ukambani and its diaspora has roughly two million voters. If the August election was held today, can anybody confidently bet Mt Kenya will bring comparable numbers to Azimio? Can Peter Kenneth do so? Can Peter Munya? Lee Kinyanjui? Ndiritu Muriithi?

Raila is in a quandary. He must keep the prickly Wiper boss on his side while also making sure the Mt Kenya camp in Jubilee is happy. The trouble with Jubilee is that what it is bringing to the Azimio table is just a wishy-washy promise of hefty numbers without the certainty that these will actually materialise. Ukambani has a proven track record of delivering for Raila – twice.

The argument from Jubilee politicians that choosing the running mate from Mt Kenya will ignite a pro-Azimio wave in the region is a supposition. There's no empirical evidence to suggest so. Sure, a Gema running mate will chip away votes from UDA. But will it be a decisive swing? I doubt it.

Hypothetical numbers

Frankly I don't see any political figure from the region at present who can generate this kind of wave.

The real utility of a Gema running mate is to prevent UDA from totally overruning the Mountain.

Azimio must not go with hypothetical numbers. That won't do. Proof must be demonstrated on the ground that Jubilee has finally regained a grip of the Mountain. A Jubilee "grassroots activation" campaign in the Mountain that was launched after President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sagana III meeting in February soon stalled.

Now it's back to what that party's leaders love best: boardroom meetings. They are a waste of time. Elections are won on the campaign trail, not boardrooms.

Beyond the running mate-matter, I am assuming the Azimio coalition parties have some sort of agreement on how they will share power post-election (if they win).

The power-sharing should be guided by what each party has contributed to the collective vote basket. That should act as an incentive for Jubilee honchos to up their game in delivering votes. If they won't deliver, they won't deserve to get anything.

I'm aware key people in Azimio consider Kalonzo unsuitable as running mate. I hear Raila himself is not keen to pick him. Indeed, Kalonzo's behaviour has been annoying. His threats – "It's me, or else" – amount to naked blackmail.

Mt Kenya votes

His most potent competitor has emerged to be Martha Karua (her party is Narc-Kenya, not Jubilee). She's seen as a game changer. Being a woman has captured the imagination of many Kenyans.

The key question is whether this excitement will translate into a critical mass of Mt Kenya votes, as well as a good chunk of women votes nationally. If not, it won't work. It has been noted that in her previous runs for President (2013) and governor for Kirinyaga (2017), she fared poorly. It has always been said of Karua that she gets more respect than votes.

True, being a DP-designate for a major coalition is a different ballgame. Many of Raila's supporters are rooting for her. I suspect Raila's recent visit to the US where he took her with him sealed the deal. In that case Kalonzo's goose is cooked.

According to current Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission figures, nearly a third of registered voters (5.8 million) are from Mt Kenya. That's a massive base. If Jubilee had put its house in order, Kalonzo would not be talking of being the "obvious" choice of running mate for Azimio.

In fact in numerical terms, it's the Mountain that makes UDA what it is. Without the Mountain numbers, UDA can't hold a candle to Azimio.

However, all these enviable numbers are useless to Azimio if they are not mobilised for the coalition's behalf. Who will do that? The President has shown no interest in campaigning. He has been saying he'll do so for Raila. But when? I don't think he can make much of a difference at this stage. It's too late now. Raila must trudge along on his own.