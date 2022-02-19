How Azimio camp plans to outflank Ruto

Speculation about Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya allegedly defecting to William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance was a trending topic on social media recently.

The rumours only ended after Mr Oparanya himself posted a statement declaring he would rather retire from politics and become a farmer than join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

As a long-suffering farmer, I felt offended by the governor’s public slur on the people who work ever so hard to feed the country. The notion that farming is an inferior enterprise for retirees is part of the reason innovative and energetic young people in Kenya are shunning it and hunger still stalks most parts of the country.

But I digress.

How William Ruto would love to have someone like the Kakamega governor on his campaign though!

As the chief campaigners of Raila Odinga and his Azimio coalition in the former Western Province, Mr Oparanya and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa have done a splendid job countering the Deputy President’s moves in that key voting bloc.

Monolithic party

In three short weeks, the pair has managed to significantly defuse the so-called ‘earthquake’ triggered by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s decision to defect from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA).

Yet the Ruto campaign’s struggles in Western are just the tip of the iceberg. It is fairly obvious that the Azimio camp is working on a strategy to outflank Dr Ruto from all corners of the country.

The Deputy President initially spread himself thin trying to build a monolithic political party in which he is the only boss before he reckoned with the reality of coalitions in Kenya’s elections.

But as the KKA General, he doesn’t just seem to have commanders with the right profile to match those being deployed by the enemy on most fronts.

Who, for example, is UDA’s or KKA’s answer to the Matiang’is, the Ongwaes, the Ongeris and the Onyonkas in Kisii and Nyamira?

Can Kwale governor Salim Mvurya or Nyali MP Mohamed Ali aka Jicho Pevu hold his position against the onslaught by governors Mohamed Joho and Amason Kingi and flip the whole of Coast region for Dr Ruto?

Most prized stronghold

Even in Mt Kenya, presumably the DP’s most prized stronghold, things could still go very wrong for him.

Granted, he is widely popular, having concentrated his campaigns there in the past four and a half years.

But the Azimio people have set their ambitions there fairly low and will probably be very happy with just 30 per cent of the votes for Mr Odinga.

And, you’ll still give President Uhuru Kenyatta a fighting chance against the likes of Ndidi Nyoro and Anne Waiguru, won’t you?